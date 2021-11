NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stargazers are in for a treat as the South Taurid meteors are expected to shoot across the sky. The celestial show peaks from 1-5 a.m. Friday. The best way to see them is going to an area with little to no artificial light. You can expect to see around five meteors per hour, and experts say the new moon will make it easier to see. If you miss them, you can catch other meteor showers on Nov. 11, Nov. 17, Dec. 13 and Dec. 22.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO