One of the best decisions I ever made was to learn an instrument. I started, like most others that I know, practicing away at the recorder in the fourth grade. “Hot Cross Buns” was the tune of the time, and I could barely play anything else without seeing birds dropping out of trees and flowers wilting within a couple of miles. Most of my class was the same, and it was most certainly not the greatest introduction to the musical world.

