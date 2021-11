Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Indonesia’s council of religious leaders, the National Ulema Council, or MUI, has deemed cryptocurrency as haram, or banned, as it has elements of uncertainty, wagering, and harm, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, head of religious decrees, said on Thursday after the council held an expert hearing, Bloomberg reported. If cryptocurrency as a commodity or digital asset can abide by Shariah tenets and can show a clear benefit, then it can be traded, it added. The decision from MUI doesn’t mean all cryptocurrency trading will be stopped in Indonesia.

