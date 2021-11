By now, we all know climate change has become a major issue, and we’ve all been trying to take steps to fight it. Many of us have taken up eco-friendly actions such as bringing our reusable bags to the grocery store, avoiding plastic straws, or even driving electric cars. But with a daily barrage of news about our worsening climate, it can often feel like we should be doing even more to protect our planet.

