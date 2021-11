Taking data concatenation in SQL to the next level. If you have worked with SQL for querying data before, you would have noticed that the data stored in a relational database usually follows the unspoken “normalization” rules depending on the business needs. Terms like 1NF (1st Normal Form), 2NF (2nd Normal Form), or 3NF (3rd Normal Form) are some of the buzzwords you hear amongst database developers or administrators. The most basic rule for creating any new database is that every column should contain one single value for every row, and there should not be any duplicated rows in the dataset. While database developers prefer relational databases to follow some normalization standards at all times, data analysts may break those rules through grouping and combining information for more concise and insightful analysis.

