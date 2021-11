Mobile apps are excellent business tools that can prove to be a game-changer for your business. When you measure an app’s marketing and technical performance using different KPIs, you can know about the success and growth of the app in the best way after deployment. These KPIs will allow you to analyze why users are using your app, how they are using it, and what strategies you can place to pave the way to success. Here are some of the engagement KPIs to deem about.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO