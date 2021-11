The great reopening is hitting companies in different ways, as evidenced in the ongoing earnings season’s reports and commentary. At this writing, and perhaps most visibly, shares of Peloton are down roughly 25%, as the movement of doing everything at home over much of the past year seems to be reversing. For Peloton, the reversal has been stark: More people are going back outside or to the gym to exercise, which means the clamor is cooling to work out at home, and to have the bike and the online fitness classes just steps from the couch.

