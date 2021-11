The German market was a bit quiet on Wednesday, but it is obvious that we still are very bullish, so think it is only a matter of time before we continue to go higher. I think short-term pullbacks at this point in time are good and healthy, because to blast right through this resistance would have the risk of it turning into a “blow off top,” which is not desirable because it would turn things back around. However, when you look at the totality of the markets around the world, it is obvious that we have quite a bit of momentum.

