CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Katy Neighbors Turn Pandemic into New Street Traditions

katymagazineonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many hardships, it has brought communities and neighborhoods together. A neighborhood in Cinco Ranch has created community through hardship. Photo courtesy: Dwayne Shaw. “A week after the pandemic started, I passed out flyers to everyone on the cul-de-sac and told them to come...

www.katymagazineonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Tepeyac Community Health Center Goes Door-To-Door, Helps Keep Residents Safe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Tepeyac Community Health Center in Denver is going door-to-door to help keep the Globeville Elyria Swansea neighborhood healthy from COVID-19. Over the past month, their community health workers have been having face-to-face conversations with families in the area to convince those who my be hesitant to get the vaccine. “When we have the opportunity to talk to someone we can hear what are their concerns are, especially talking about the COVID vaccines,” said Susana Arreola, one of the health promotors. “Sometimes we talk to them and we discover there’s some misinformation regarding getting the vaccines.” (credit: CBS) Over the...
COLORADO STATE
WCAX

Baxter Street neighbors search for solutions

State officials hold first public inquiry regarding length medical wait times. State officials hold first public inquiry regarding length medical wait times. Teams of three mountain bikers will each race on the mile long base camp mountain bike trail on saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trick or treaters are gearing...
HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Neighborhood street turns into 'Scarecrow Row' for Halloween

OAKWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio neighborhood turned one of its busiest streets into "Scarecrow Row" to join in on the Halloween celebration. Every year, just outside of Dayton, Shafer Road in Oakwood becomes "Scarecrow Row." “We love it. We do this every year,” said Dayton resident Beverly Allison. It's a...
OAKWOOD, OH
The Independent

Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever – it should be a source of great shame to everyone

It is a source of great shame that Cop26 will be the whitest and most privileged ever, with thousands who intended to travel from poorer countries excluded. A hostile environment from the Home Office to those travelling from countries in the global south (especially those from Africa), high costs of accommodation and a failure to deliver on a pledge to offer Covid vaccines to all delegates has excluded many of those who face the worst of the climate crisis every day.Having broken the promise of offering Covid vaccines to all delegates, it is unsurprising to then see that rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
ledgertranscript.com

Despite pandemic, Wilton Main Street welcomes new businesses, revives

In the midst of a pandemic is an unusual time for a revitalization, but Wilton’s downtown Main Street has succeeded in just that – filling shops that previously languished and ticking longtime wish-list boxes for those advocating for the town’s economic development. Last weekend, visitors were invited to explore the...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Shaw
laconiadailysun.com

OOO LaLa Creative Cakes supports their Canal Street neighbor

LACONIA — Chef LaShunda Allen is always thinking of new ways to support her community and her local neighbors... During this pandemic she has watched her neighbors struggle with their business. Certainly few businesses were hit harder than Penny Pitou Travel. Now that Chef Allen sees them slowly climbing out of this pandemic she wanted to find a way to celebrate a small victory with their staff.
LACONIA, NH
New Haven Independent

Pandemic Photos Mark A Turn — Or Do They?

New Haven-based photographer Roderick Topping has been documenting the Elm City throughout the pandemic and before. That work is now being celebrated with a new exhibition at the New Haven Museum called “Strange Times” that, in the first week of its opening, garnered media attention from WTNH, the New Haven Register, and the Yale Daily News. What does it mean that Topping’s photos — which he’s been posting on social media as he takes them — have been collected, and now resonate so strongly?
NEW HAVEN, CT
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Sierra Leone#Katy Magazine News#A M#Cinco Ranch
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told...
ENVIRONMENT
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
theeastcountygazette.com

Mak Parhar, a Denier and Conspiracy Theorist of COVID-19 Dies at 48

Mark Parhar, an influential COVID-19 denier whose profile was boosted by the Flat Earth conspiracy movement and the anti-mask movement, passed away in his New Westminster home on Thursday. The cause of death of the 48-year-old is unknown. According to a spokesperson of the BC Coroner Service, a full investigation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are 9 Richest People in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy