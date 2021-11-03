LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: joe daniel price / Getty

The City of Cleveland now has a new mayor!

Justin Bibb has won the election after his opponent, Kevin Kelley, has conceded the mayoral when it became apparent that Bibb was leading over Kelley.

This is now the first time that Cleveland has a new mayor since 2006, when Frank G. Jackson defeated Jane Campbell to be the city’s mayor.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Bibb, 34, is a political newcomer. He founded Hack Cleveland to address systemic issues in the city, was the vice president of corporate strategy at Key Bank and is the chief strategy officer of Urbanova, which focuses on challenges in midsize cities. He’s on the boards for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Teach for America and Land Studio.

Kelley has been a councilman for the city’s Ward 13 neighborhood and was also Council President alongside Jackson as Mayor.

Now, Bibb is going to be the next Mayor of Cleveland.

Below is some footage from Bibb and Kelley speaking at their respective rallies:

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Aurelia France Cuisia / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Daniel Price and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb is the New Mayor of Cleveland as Kevin Kelley Concedes was originally published on wzakcleveland.com