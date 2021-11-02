CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian 'Likes' Pete Davidson As Rumors Swirl The Two Are More Than Friends

Cover picture for the articleAs the world remains fascinated on whether or not Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are together — a source is spilling some hot tea about the possible pair. An insider told Page Six, “She [Kardashian] is intrigued,” adding, “She likes him.”. Despite the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star...

goodhousekeeping.com

Scott Disick Is Reportedly Spiraling Over Ex Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Scott Disick, Page Six reports, is not taking the news well that Kourtney Kardashian, his on-off ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, is engaged to Travis Barker. Disick struggled with Kardashian dating Barker throughout the two’s less-than-year-long relationship. Disick had wanted to reconcile with Kardashian prior to Barker and...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Is Dating Pete Davidson A Hollywood Rite Of Passage?

Kim Kardashian was photographed holding hands with Pete Davidson on Friday while riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in California, and now the world is left to wonder: Is the comic and originator of B.D.E. Kardashian’s rebound after her divorce from Kanye West? Did sparks fly when Kardashian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and kissed Davidson in an Aladdin-themed skit? Is hosting SNL an on-ramp for dating Davidson, who also met his eventual ex-fiancée Ariana Grande when she hosted in 2018? But mainly: Has cosying up to Davidson become a rite of passage for Hollywood women of all ages and sectors of the industry? That’s a rhetorical question.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor. The 40-year-old reality star was asked during...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Kardashian Family After Alleged DM Scandal

Scott Disick still seems close with the Kardashian family following his alleged DM scandal involving his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Early Sunday morning after Kim Kardashian West's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the father of three was spotted attending the show's after-party with Khloe Kardashian on his arm. Scott wore...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Kanye West Shaved His Eyebrows — See the Pic!

Kanye West is sporting a jarring new shaved-eyebrow look!. The rapper first showed up sans eyebrows at his Sunday Service on Halloween alongside Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson (who is no stranger to going brow-less), and was photographed again as he left Nobu on Tuesday night. West made headlines last...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West Hilariously Dances To Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Rap As She Celebrates Mom’s 41st Birthday

Kim Kardashian spent part of her 41st birthday watching her 8-year-old daughter show off some epic dance moves to Kim’s ‘SNL’ rap skit. Kim Kardashian may have been the birthday girl on October 21, but it was her daughter North West, 8, who was the true star of the evening. In the late hours of her 41st birthday, Kim shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories of an at-home “party” that her children — which include North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — threw for the SKIMS founder. In the footage, video of Kim’s “Ladies Night Song” skit from her Oct. 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live played on a massive screen, as North had a burst of energy and began busting out some epic dance moves to her mom’s rapping.
THEATER & DANCE
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West Talks Split With Kim Kardashian, Drake Beef

Kanye West appeared on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. In the candid interview with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, he discussed the 2009 controversy from the VMAs with Taylor Swift, his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Drake beef, and more. It’s one of his first major interviews since he released 10th studio album Donda last summer. When asked about why he lashed out at Swift and if it was booze that fueled it, he said, “Well, I was showing both of my addictions.” He also reiterates that he and Kim Kardashian are still married. “She’s still my wife, it ain’t no paperwork,” he relays. He also discussed his longstanding back-and-forth perceived beef with Drake. West compared their rivalry to sports, where “professional rap” uses similar game tactics to what happens on the court, in the field or in the ring. “It’s all psychological, right? So, it’s like what pen, what button is someone gonna hit?” “You know what? I bit his ear,” he shrugged. “I bit his ear,” alluding to how the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield boxing match in 1997 after Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears, each one in separate rounds. Tyson was disqualified.
CELEBRITIES

