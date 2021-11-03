CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Omemee senior pronounced dead following Highway 7 collision

thebrockvoice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Omemee senior has died following a head-on collision on Highway 7 Tuesday (Nov. 2) afternoon....

thebrockvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Update: Additional charges to filed against horse rider following the death of the driver in the Aug. 1 collision on Highway 81

Update – Robbie Schwartz, spokesman with the City of Monroe, released the following statement. The driver in the accident, Betty Sue Head, died yesterday, Nov. 9th, 2021. As a result, Loganville Police Department will be consulting with the Walton County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days about how that will impact charges against Fernande Fernando Esparza, 26, who at the time of the accident was living at 3610 Highway 81, Loganville. He is believed to have left the state following his release from the hospital after the accident. He currently has an outstanding warrant for reckless conduct related to the accident.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Mercury News

Teen dies, three teens injured in Highway 4 solo collision

MARTINEZ — A teenage driver is dead after a solo vehicle collision Monday on Highway 4, the day’s second fatal incident under investigation on that roadway, authorities said. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash in westbound Highway 4 lanes just...
MARTINEZ, CA
WMBB

One woman dead in Highway 77 crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One woman is dead after a Wednesday evening crash in northern Bay County. State troopers say a 20-year old semi-tractor trailer driver was making a U-turn through the median near the intersection of 77 and Highway 20. A sedan traveling northbound on Highway 77 ran underneath the side of the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
PennLive.com

One dead after head-on collision on central Pa. highway: state police

A 31-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when he crossed into oncoming traffic on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the 31-year-old, who has not been identified, was driving north on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township and crossed onto the southbound side of the highway around 11:20 p.m. The 31-year-old hit a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man, according to state police.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Omemee#Opp
WBOC

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Vehicle Collision

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - A 52-year-old woman was killed Saturday and two other motorists were injured when vehicles collided at a Delaware intersection, troopers said. The woman, who is from Wilmington but whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving a truck shortly before 6 a.m. when another vehicle hit the passenger side of her car, according to a Delaware State Police news release.
NEWARK, DE
East Bay Times

Martinez: Driver dies after solo Highway 4 collision

MARTINEZ — A driver who crashed his vehicle Monday morning on Highway 4 died of his injuries after being thrown from the truck, authorities said. In a social-media post, the California Highway Patrol’s Contra Costa office said officers responded to the collision shortly after 10:45 a.m. in westbound Hwy. 4 lanes east of McEwen Road.
MARTINEZ, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman hospitalized following rollover crash on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. — A rollover crash on Highway 273 sent a woman to the hospital late Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Highway 273 near Happy Valley Road in South Redding. According to the California Highway Patrol, there were reports of reckless driving before the driver...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebrockvoice.com

Two taken to hospital after serious collision on Highway 35

Two people were taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Cameron. At approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 5), emergency crews responded to a serious collision on Highway 35 in Cameron. The highway was closed for several hours while OPP investigated. Police say two drivers...
ACCIDENTS
capcity.news

1 dead, 1 injured following single-vehicle crash on Natrona County highway

One person is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash near Edgerton on Wednesday afternoon. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Dodge Ram was traveling east on WY 387. As the vehicle approached a left-hand curve, it left the roadway to the right. The driver attempted to steer right and struck the guardrail with the front passenger side tire, said the report.
ACCIDENTS
KOLD-TV

One dead following pedestrian-involved collision near Stone, Glenn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have confirmed one man is dead following a pedestrian-involved collision on Wednesday, Nov. 3. According to officials, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Stone Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. for the report of a serious-injury collision involved a pedestrian. The...
TUCSON, AZ
vicksburgnews.com

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 61 leaves at least one injured

At least one person was injured following a two vehicle collision on Highway 61 North. Around 8 a.m., VDN was alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 61 N across from Toney’s restaurant and Sonic. One person reported injuries, though the extent is unknown at this time. Traffic in the...
ACCIDENTS
KIMA TV

Man dies on Yakima Valley Highway in head-on collision

GRANDVIEW -- A 28-year-old man is dead in Yakima County after the car he was driving was hit head-on by another driver. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office reports they were called out Sunday at 4:40p.m. to the crash in the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Tear Road. YCSO says...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIFI Local News 8

Deadly crash on Highway 26 near Swan Valley

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A man is dead after a crash on US26 Friday. It happened at mile marker 363, west of Swan Valley. Idaho state police said a man from Sugar City was driving a Ford F250 when his tire blew. He lost control of the truck and crossed the center line. A Freightliner The post Deadly crash on Highway 26 near Swan Valley appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
WEAR

Man dead following pedestrian crash on Mobile Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One man is dead following a pedestrian crash on Mobile Highway in Pensacola Saturday morning. According to FHP, a passing vehicle noticed a man down near the area of Mobile Highway and Marlane Drive early morning Saturday. The vehicle that struck the victim was not at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
Imperial Valley Press Online

One dead in Sunday morning collision

CALEXICO — A woman is dead after a three-car collision Sunday morning at State Route 111 at Jasper Road, Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo announced in a release. The release said the accident happened about 6:20 a.m. when a gray Ford driven by a Nevada resident rear-ended the fatal victim's vehicle, which in turn rear-ended the vehicle in front of it.
CALEXICO, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Three killed after slamming into back of bus at high speed

Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico — A collision between a car and a passenger bus has left three dead in Cuautitlán Izcalli. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the private vehicle was circulating at high speed when he collided with the back of the bus. The accident was recorded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy