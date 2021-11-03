Omemee senior pronounced dead following Highway 7 collision

Update – Robbie Schwartz, spokesman with the City of Monroe, released the following statement. The driver in the accident, Betty Sue Head, died yesterday, Nov. 9th, 2021. As a result, Loganville Police Department will be consulting with the Walton County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days about how that will impact charges against Fernande Fernando Esparza, 26, who at the time of the accident was living at 3610 Highway 81, Loganville. He is believed to have left the state following his release from the hospital after the accident. He currently has an outstanding warrant for reckless conduct related to the accident.

