The PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major is down to eight teams and with a $2 million prize pool, this event is the game’s biggest esports tournament yet. It’s not just the prize money that is endearing to the teams and players. This is the first Major in nearly two years and every team out there wants the prestige that comes with lifting the trophy. Here’s a quick preview of the eight teams competing to win PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major at the Avicii arena.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO