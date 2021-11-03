CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6

 3 days ago

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode...

Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 6

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 6, Darlene worried that Mark would struggle to make friends at his new school. But Mark did not want her advice and turned to Ben instead. Meanwhile, Becky tried to make sure her time at college was used to her full advantage. Use the...
Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Always Do the Right Thing

We'll discuss that in a little while. Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 6 focused mainly on Bobby Diaz's campaign and how certain decisions had consequences. It also showed how determined Rockstar Joe was to form a bond with Zeke, despite his guilt. Let's unpack how hard it is to do...
4400 Review: All Things Are Possible (Season 1 Episode 2)

Things are getting bleaker in quarantine on 4400 Season 1 Episode 2, “All Things Are Possible.”. The series is working quickly to establish a world and maintain interest. The crucible of quarantine has proved a fertile ground for sewing discord especially when it comes to rallying the returnees. So far,...
Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 7 Review: Trust Me

Somebody needs to step back from the unit because it can't keep functioning like this. The tension between Halstead, Hailey, and Voight was at an all-time high on Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 7, and it affected their ability to close a drug ring case too much for comfort. But...
CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Let the Chips Fall

A locked-room mystery is a procedural staple. CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 5 certainly took that concept a step forward, as a cargo plane landed on autopilot with all onboard killed in a bloodbath. The killer had to have a particular set of skills to get on and off the...
Television Q&A: Why is Delilah no longer a regular on 'Million Little Things'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Why was the character Delilah on “A Million Little Things” written off? I enjoyed her character and storyline. A: Here’s an explanation from TVLine about the status of Delialh, played by Stephanie Szostak: “Series creator/executive producer DJ Nash confirms to TVLine that Stephanie Szostak, who has been a series regular since Season 1, will be a recurring guest star in Season 4. The change, he explains, comes as a result of Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering the country. ('A Million Little Things' shoots in Vancouver, British Columbia. Szostak lives in Connecticut.)” That led first to her being written out of most of the third season, the TVLine report said. When it came time to start the fourth season, Szostak asked not to be in all the episodes so she could be with her family more in Connecticut, and her status and storyline changed.
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3

Hologram Janeway introduces herself and discovers this crew isn't Starfleet. She pegs them as cadets and Dal runs with it, asking her to explain the Federation and Starfleet to them, as a refresher. When she offers to plot a course for them, Dal declines, asking her instead to help them...
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Review: The SPK

Isn't it great when a series has been on so long that it can resurrect a memorable character?. That's just what happened on The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3. Stacy Keach's Robert Vesco returned a conman who escaped with $60 million of Red's money on The Blacklist Season 6 Episode 13. The character was a nod to the fugitive American financier of the same name.
