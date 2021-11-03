CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 24

TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season...

www.tvfanatic.com

thatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Cast Officially Unveiled

After ample speculation, the official season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast has been confirmed. Loyalists of the hit Bravo series will note that the show has taken an extended hiatus and is currently off-air during what has annually been its launch frame. Insiders have claimed that a combination of...
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Reacts To Claims Lisa Vanderpump Leaked PuppyGate Story

If there is one storyline that will go down in the housewives history books for eliciting to largest collective groan from fans, it’s PuppyGate. Truly. That season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was hard to watch and even now, I have to roll my eyes at the absurdity of it all. Episode after episode, […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Reacts To Claims Lisa Vanderpump Leaked PuppyGate Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TV Fanatic

Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 6

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 6, Darlene worried that Mark would struggle to make friends at his new school. But Mark did not want her advice and turned to Ben instead. Meanwhile, Becky tried to make sure her time at college was used to her full advantage. Use the...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home-invasion robbery

The Daily Mail reports Kemsley was held at gunpoint Wednesday by three men while they robbed her of jewelry and handbags at her Encino Hills home as her two children, ages 7 and 5, were asleep. Kemsley's husband, PK Kemsley, was in London at the time. The Daily Mail adds that the robbery occurred as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was scheduled to begin filming its new season today.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CinemaBlend

After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley Was Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint, One Former Co-Star Is Making Accusations

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is nearing its end, with only one more reunion special to air. But per usual, the drama continues in the off-season, although likely not at all how Dorit Kemsley would have predicted or wanted. She was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at her California home on October 27 while her husband was out of town. Supposedly, the intruders stole multiple expensive items, including jewelry and handbags, but luckily and thankfully, no one present was noted to have been injured. In the aftermath, though, one of Kemsley's former co-stars is making accusations about someone's culpability for the scary encounter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Karen Huger Talks ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6 Reunion’

As previously reported Onika who’s a Real Housewives Of Potomac superfan surprised Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton, Askale Davis, and Wendy Osefo while they recapped the sixth season of their Bravo show and she apparently “didn’t hold back.”. Onika has been tight-lipped on...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Andy Cohen has been at his best grilling Erika Jayne on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion shows

"He is more prepared than ever — not just on his notecards, but in his soul," says Lea Palmieri of Cohen's four-part reunion special. "That CBS news background is being put to use more than it ever has before in his years on Bravo. He wants the answers. His thirst for gossip is at an all-time high. He wants that tea spilled. In Carrie-at-the-prom-style buckets. It’s clearly the knowledge that he may be our only hope at getting the truth is what’s fueling him. He’s using the frustration (his own and viewers alike) to keep him focused. This is not the way he typically rolls his eyes or snaps his head back and forth at the couches when the women bicker. He’s not distracted by the cards in front of him or the producers in his earpiece. This man is on a mission, and so far, he is delivering. The reunion has not been peppered with 'With all due's or 'Sweetie…'s. Andy knew what was riding on this moment and he’s getting right to the point. His 'I know what you make' comment when discussing Erika’s personal finances didn’t feel all that shocking. He knows that if he’s not gonna say it or ask it or question it, no one will."
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TV Fanatic

Hightown Season 2 Episode 4 Exclusive Clip: Will Renee Betray Frankie?

Hightown Season 2 is off and running. The series continues to impress with its compelling characters, some of the most well-written on the small screen. Hightown Season 2 Episode 4 is set to air Sunday, November 7, and finds Renee in a wild situation. TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Til Death

The last thing Higgins needed was a debate over what love is. But that's what she got on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5. For a reasonably oblivious guy, Aiden at least realizes that his future bride Serena was acting oddly before their wedding. Serena wasn't the only one acting...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5 Review: Good Intentions

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. That was never more obvious than on Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5, where both Danny and Anthony's efforts to help someone led to more trouble. Meanwhile, Jamie's mistrust of Eddie's father also led to a dangerous situation, suggesting...
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Erika Jayne’s Angry Outbursts During the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Did Her No Favors

That question was asked by cast member Erika “Erika Jayne” Girardi countless times during the four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. On the final installment, which aired Wednesday night, she said it so often that the uninitiated watching might have wondered if there was some sort of dare, or perhaps a drinking game that she was pandering to.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kathy Hilton Gives Us a Tour of Her Gorgeous Backyard

Kathy Hilton loves to entertain, and considering that she lives in a spacious home in tony Bel Air, it's no surprise that it often happens in her backyard. That's why the entrepreneur and actress, who has four children, including Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, recently worked with Amazon and interior designer Mike Moser to revamp her outdoor oasis — in just under three weeks. Admitting that previously her backyard was beautiful but "one note" with wicker furniture, Hilton desired a more dynamic design scheme. Thanks to Amazon, she was able to source a range of chic furniture and accessories from several different collections to boost her outdoor space's visual appeal.
TENNIS
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For Not Being Honest; Claims They Thought Erika Jayne Was “Boring” And Didn’t Want Her On Show

Bethenny Frankel sure has a lot to say lately. And it’s been ruffling a lot of feathers. Thanks to her podcast, “Just Be with Bethenny Frankel,” she has carte blanche to go off about a variety of topics. Some of those get her into hot water, and some are just damn good juicy gossip. Like […] The post Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For Not Being Honest; Claims They Thought Erika Jayne Was “Boring” And Didn’t Want Her On Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Heather Locklear Doesn’t Think She’s Interesting Enough To Be On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Heather Locklear is a forever babe in my book, and the definitive babe of the eighties and nineties. Famous producer, Aaron Spelling, (yeah Tori Spelling’s dad), called Heather his good luck charm because she saved his shows, Dynasty and Melrose Place. Heather happened to costar with Lisa Rinna on Melrose Place. So, wouldn’t they be great co-stars on Real […] The post Heather Locklear Doesn’t Think She’s Interesting Enough To Be On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

