The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 24

Kathy Hilton loves to entertain, and considering that she lives in a spacious home in tony Bel Air, it's no surprise that it often happens in her backyard. That's why the entrepreneur and actress, who has four children, including Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, recently worked with Amazon and interior designer Mike Moser to revamp her outdoor oasis — in just under three weeks. Admitting that previously her backyard was beautiful but "one note" with wicker furniture, Hilton desired a more dynamic design scheme. Thanks to Amazon, she was able to source a range of chic furniture and accessories from several different collections to boost her outdoor space's visual appeal.
