Ten quick facts on ‘In Flanders Fields’

Inuit performance artist Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Sobey Art Award, Canada’s top art award. Bathory plans to use the funds to support her art practice.
The award comes with 100,000 Canadian dollars ($80,000), and is distributed by the Sobey Art Foundation. Alongside Bathory, four shortlisted artists—Lorna Bauer, Rémi Belliveau, Gabi Dao, and Rajni Perera—have been selected to receive awards of 25,000 Canadian dollars ($20,000) each. The recipients of the prize were announced during a ceremony at the National Gallery of Canada on Saturday.
“The last two years have been an unprecedented period of restrictions...
