Ten quick facts on ‘In Flanders Fields’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant Colonel John McCrae was the Canadian army doctor who wrote the world famous poem In Flanders Fields. John McCrae was born in Guelph, Ontario, on November 30, 1872. He attended the University of Toronto Medical School. He liked to write and some of his poems and...

Ten quick facts on the First World War

The First World War began on August 4, 1914, with the Triple Entente (United Kingdom, France and Russia) and other nations (e.g., Canada and Australia) against the Triple Alliance (Germany, Austria-Hungary and Italy). However, Italy refused to join in the war effort and instead, in May 1915, it aligned with Britain and France and declared war against Germany and Austria-Hungary.
Ten quick facts on the poppy

The Poppy Campaign begins on the last Friday in October and continues through to November 11th. The Lapel Poppy can be worn every day of the Poppy Campaign and is removed at the end of the Remembrance Day ceremony. Many people place their poppy on a wreath or at the base of the cenotaph or memorial as a sign of respect at the end of the ceremony.
Ten quick facts on Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day was first observed in 1919 throughout the British Commonwealth. It was originally called “Armistice Day” to commemorate armistice agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, November 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. — on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. From 1921...
