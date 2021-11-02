Ten quick facts on ‘In Flanders Fields’

Plus: a list of the problematic memorials across the City of London yet to be addressed by the City’s Taskforce On Racism. When it comes to addressing what to do with artworks and memorials connected to historic racism and attendant issues relating to colonialism, some talk up their commitment to change, but their lack of action exposes a preference for the status quo. The City of London Corporation is the local authority that covers the capital’s international financial district. Not only does the Corporation pack more problematic memorials into its famous ‘Square Mile’ than almost any other council in the UK (or, for that matter, the world), it is simultaneously a major patron of the arts.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO