TV Series

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 4

TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode...

www.tvfanatic.com

TV Fanatic

Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 6

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 6, Darlene worried that Mark would struggle to make friends at his new school. But Mark did not want her advice and turned to Ben instead. Meanwhile, Becky tried to make sure her time at college was used to her full advantage. Use the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legends' Caity Lotz Previews 100th Episode's Many Returns and Season 1 Scenes, Reflects on Sara's Journey

The Waverider will be at full capacity for Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode, airing this Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. In the milestone hour, the time-ship’s A.I. Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and ends up in a catatonic state. It’s up to Astra and Spooner to enter her mindscape, where they discover that a virus is trying to destroy Gideon’s memories. In the process of trying to stop it, Astra and Spooner come across “deleted” scenes, so to speak, from past seasons, featuring several returning OG Legends: Wentworth Miller (as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why Legends Of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz Was Afraid One Emotional Scene From The 100th Episode Would Be 'Really Corny'

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode “Wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found.” Read at your own risk!. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow reached its 100th-episode hallmark in Season 7, and celebrated that sign of success by giving fans (and the cast and crew) a reunion featuring nearly every former member of the Legends crew that ever graced the Waverider. This reunion was all possible after Spooner and Astra took a dive into the human Gideon’s mind and helped walk her through some old memories, with Caity Lotz leading the charge as the episode's director.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How Legends Of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz Felt About Directing Returning Cast Members For 100th Episode

Underdog Arrowverse series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is about to hit the 100-episode mark. The milestone installment, which airs October 27, will include returns from previous misfit heroes such as Brandon Routh's Atom and Arthur Darvill's Rip Hunter, and it will all be directed by Sara Lance/White Canary herself, Caity Lotz. To be expected, Lotz was not at all bummed out about leading her former co-starts into the Season 7 chaos.
TV SERIES
#Legends Of Tomorrow
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3: Is If It's True Available on Netflix?

Find out if the third episode of Demon Slayer Season 2 will be available on Netflix this week!. It's Sunday once again and that means another episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is coming. Episode 3 is set to be broadcast this weekend and fans are eager to see what will happen in the anime. But where can we watch If It's True? Will the new episode be available on Netflix this weekend?
COMICS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3

Hologram Janeway introduces herself and discovers this crew isn't Starfleet. She pegs them as cadets and Dal runs with it, asking her to explain the Federation and Starfleet to them, as a refresher. When she offers to plot a course for them, Dal declines, asking her instead to help them...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3 Review: The SPK

Isn't it great when a series has been on so long that it can resurrect a memorable character?. That's just what happened on The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3. Stacy Keach's Robert Vesco returned a conman who escaped with $60 million of Red's money on The Blacklist Season 6 Episode 13. The character was a nod to the fugitive American financier of the same name.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Evil Patrol

There's a lot to be said for taking the time to build towards a season finale, and Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 9 is an excellent example of how multiple plot threads can entwine to create tension leading into the big climax. In the aftermath of the Eternal Flagellation, we...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Cooper’s lost memories

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 on NBC next week, lost memories are going to be a major theme. Of course, we’ve certainly seen that on the show before. Dr. Bogdan Krilov is an expert in removing certain parts of one’s past, but we can’t say with confidence the show is going in that direction during “The Avenging Angel.”
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The One Who Got Away

How are we feeling, Walker family, after the news about Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker?. It's times like Walker Season 2 Episode 2 where I can't imagine the show without her. Lindsey Morgan shined in this Micki-centric, showing that she's a fighting badass and an emotional actress. Cordell: Micki, who's that?
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Review: They'd Already Disappeared

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 was one of the creepiest, most disturbing cases the team has faced yet, and that's saying something considering that there are 23 years worth of material!. Benson and Velasco were equally disgusted, and McGrath's reaction made him seem human for once, making...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Til Death

The last thing Higgins needed was a debate over what love is. But that's what she got on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5. For a reasonably oblivious guy, Aiden at least realizes that his future bride Serena was acting oddly before their wedding. Serena wasn't the only one acting...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 starts with Richard’s unusual but effective teaching methods that push Bailey to a state of worry. Addison and Amelia have a heart-to-heart discussion about their love lives while Jo extends her emotional support to a pregnant lady. For a descriptive account of the latest episode, we’d like you to take a look at the recap. Now, let us see what ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 5 has in store!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Hightown Season 2 Episode 4 Exclusive Clip: Will Renee Betray Frankie?

Hightown Season 2 is off and running. The series continues to impress with its compelling characters, some of the most well-written on the small screen. Hightown Season 2 Episode 4 is set to air Sunday, November 7, and finds Renee in a wild situation. TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 3: Where are Kendall Roy’s kids?

As we prepare ourselves for Succession season 3 episode 3 airing on HBO this weekend, we of course have plenty of Kendall Roy questions. Take, for example, what’s going on with his kids. Technically, he has more responsibilities than either Shiv or Roman and yet, we don’t see all that much of them. His daughter Sophie’s room was used for a negotiation on this past episode, just like his ex-wife Rava’s place was the site for most of the drama.
TV SERIES

