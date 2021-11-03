DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 4

The Waverider will be at full capacity for Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode, airing this Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. In the milestone hour, the time-ship’s A.I. Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and ends up in a catatonic state. It’s up to Astra and Spooner to enter her mindscape, where they discover that a virus is trying to destroy Gideon’s memories. In the process of trying to stop it, Astra and Spooner come across “deleted” scenes, so to speak, from past seasons, featuring several returning OG Legends: Wentworth Miller (as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO