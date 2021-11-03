Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 7

Spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of Chicago Fire Season 7, called “Whom Shall I Fear?”. Chicago Fire had to say goodbye to Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey in the 200th episode. While the loss was still pretty fresh in the first episode after Casey left for Oregon to take care of the Darden boys, Firehouse 51 is getting back to business as usual, complete with an officer back on Truck: Lt. Jason Pelham, played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Brett Dalton. Not everybody in 51 is thrilled about the current state of affairs with Casey gone and Pelham in, but if the job isn't going to Stella right away, then this new lieutenant is exactly what the show needs in Season 10. But can the show also cut Brett a break?

