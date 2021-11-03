Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 7

Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just as you would imagine, we’ve got a lot to discuss here…. First and foremost, let’s share some of the good news that we’re pleased to report for the time being — there are more episodes on the way! We’re going to see installments once more starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and there are some great things happening from start to finish. Take, for example, a difficult storyline for Ruzek, a Stevie Hammer spotlight, and then also the first episode of Chicago Fire without Jesse Spencer. (It’s also the 201st episode of the series, for those curious.)
