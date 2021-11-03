CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 7

Where is Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire?

Stella Kidd has been missing from a couple of episodes of Chicago Fire. Where is the character, and when is she coming back to Firehouse 51?. There has already been one big change in the Chicago Fire lineup. It’s understandable if you’re worried about another big change. Stella Kidd has been MIA for a few episodes now, and it’s led to a lot of fans concerned about another character exit.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s How Long Brett Dalton Will Be Appearing on Show

With Jesse Spencer’s Captain Matthew Casey officially off of Chicago Fire, Former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Brett Dalton will be joining the cast in Spencer’s place. Andy Darden, Matthew Casey’s best friend, died during the season opener of Chicago Fire. And during Fire’s 200th episode, we learned that Darden’s widow, Heather, was in jail with a DUI charge. With Heather behind bars, Darden’s two sons were left without a guardian. So Casey headed to Oregan to care for the boys. And his crew at Firehouse 51 was left without a commander.
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10: Monica Raymund talks Jesse Spencer departure

On this past episode of Chicago Fire we saw the exit of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, and it’s easily one that alters the show’s future. Casey was one of the heartbeats of not just this show, but also the entire One Chicago franchise. Yet, the departure also makes some...
cartermatt.com

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, October 27?

Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just as you would imagine, we’ve got a lot to discuss here…. First and foremost, let’s share some of the good news that we’re pleased to report for the time being — there are more episodes on the way! We’re going to see installments once more starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and there are some great things happening from start to finish. Take, for example, a difficult storyline for Ruzek, a Stevie Hammer spotlight, and then also the first episode of Chicago Fire without Jesse Spencer. (It’s also the 201st episode of the series, for those curious.)
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6: Dead Zone

On the heels of Casey’s departure from Firehouse 51, the team is facing a new challenge. When the 911 call center goes down on Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 6, “Dead Zone,” it’s up to Firehouse 51 to handle dispatch for the area. Meanwhile, surprising absolutely no one, Severide is...
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire's Casey Replacement Is Exactly What Season 10 Needs, But Brett Deserves A Break

Spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of Chicago Fire Season 7, called “Whom Shall I Fear?”. Chicago Fire had to say goodbye to Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey in the 200th episode. While the loss was still pretty fresh in the first episode after Casey left for Oregon to take care of the Darden boys, Firehouse 51 is getting back to business as usual, complete with an officer back on Truck: Lt. Jason Pelham, played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Brett Dalton. Not everybody in 51 is thrilled about the current state of affairs with Casey gone and Pelham in, but if the job isn't going to Stella right away, then this new lieutenant is exactly what the show needs in Season 10. But can the show also cut Brett a break?
TVLine

Chicago Fire, Dopesick, Queens, DWTS

No tricks here: You’ll find only treats in our Halloween edition of Quotes of the Week. In the list below, we’ve gathered more than 20 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series. This...
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Will Have a ‘Holiday’ Episode This Year That Will Make Hallmark ‘Jealous’

“Chicago Fire” is insanely well-versed in throwing new plots, stories, and rescues into their long running series. Now, we’ve just marked the 200th episode of the hit NBC show. Never one to waste time, show runner Derek Haas has hit us with yet another exciting announcement. This holiday season, “Chicago Fire” fans can look forward to a special holiday episode and we are more than excited.
spoilertv.com

Throwback Thursday - Chicago Fire - Pilot

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. I have been in my feels a lot the last week due to what recently happened on Chicago fire. If you are new to the show, I won't say anything, but long-time viewers know EXACTLY what I am talking about. So, to mend my broken heart, I went back to the start and re-watched the pilot for some comfort and my oh my, was it enjoyable. So take a stroll down memory lane with me as we take a look back at the pilot for Chicago Fire.
