Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of CSI: Vegas, called “Long Pig.”. Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle returning to their old stomping grounds to try and clear Hodges’ name on CSI: Vegas hasn’t been quite as simple as being handed the evidence and following it to find whether or not Hodges is guilty, and if not, who is framing him for fabricating evidence. They’ve had to more or less work on Hodges’ case on the side while working their investigative magic with the new CSI team, and Gil made a breakthrough in “Long Pig” that at first glance seems like good news for Hodges, but could actually backfire.

