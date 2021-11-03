Survivor Season 41 Episode 7

Fox is charting a course back to Fantasy Island.
The network has picked up a second season of the drama starring Roselyn Sanchez, which had its inaugural run during the summer. The show from Sony Pictures TV, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment is a reboot of the 1977-84 ABC show led by Ricardo Montalban.
Sanchez will reprise her role as Elena Roarke, the proprietor of the luxury resort that aims to fulfill its guests’ every fantasy. Kiara Barnes is also set to return as Ruby Akuda, Elena’s right hand.
Fox will air a holiday episode of the series on Dec. 21, with season...
