Survivor Season 41 Episode 7

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivor Season 41 Episode 7 has...

cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 6 sneak peek: Does Ricard still have the advantage?

As we move forward into Survivor 41 episode 6 on CBS tomorrow night, there could still be tension at Ua, or at least what’s left of it. Last week, we saw Genie voted out of the tribe — which means, in turn, that we’re in a situation where only Ricard and Shan are left. These two are both strong strategic players, and both of them are very-much interested in maintaining leverage over the other for as long as possible.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed for Second Season at Fox

Fox is charting a course back to Fantasy Island. The network has picked up a second season of the drama starring Roselyn Sanchez, which had its inaugural run during the summer. The show from Sony Pictures TV, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment is a reboot of the 1977-84 ABC show led by Ricardo Montalban. Sanchez will reprise her role as Elena Roarke, the proprietor of the luxury resort that aims to fulfill its guests’ every fantasy. Kiara Barnes is also set to return as Ruby Akuda, Elena’s right hand. Fox will air a holiday episode of the series on Dec. 21, with season...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Episode #101!

Want to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 4? There is another installment coming next week! We’re on the other side of the 100th episode and because of that, don’t just expect nostalgia to be at the core of what’s coming. Instead, we’re getting more into the show’s time-traveling core and with that, opportunities to see some other weird and wacky stuff.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Six Months Later

The series knows how to bring in those openings and closings. There were a couple of noteworthy changes six months later during A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6, but for the most part, it was business as usual, and the hour felt like a filler installment. The good...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 4 Episode 7

On New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 7, things took a turn when a crashed ambulance revealed a deadly plan. Meanwhile, Dr. Fuentes pressured Iggy to take on patients, which put her in a shocking situation. Elsewhere, Sharpe realized her own cost-cutting had adversely affected her department. Who did she turn...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 7 Review: Trust Me

Somebody needs to step back from the unit because it can't keep functioning like this. The tension between Halstead, Hailey, and Voight was at an all-time high on Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 7, and it affected their ability to close a drug ring case too much for comfort. But...
CHICAGO, IL
theyoungfolks.com

‘Survivor 41’ Episodes 5 & 6 review: The game falters under the weight of the twists

Survivor 41 doesn’t know what kind of game it wants to be. Does it want to be a minimalistic game of strategy and survival against the harsh challenges? Or, does it want to be an unpredictable game of superpowers and twists shaking everything up? Survivor 41 wants to be everything, but it has become too convoluted in the process. “The Strategist or the Loyalist” and “Ready to Play Like a Lion” were jam packed episodes that spent a lot of time debating over its twists and how the players could work with them. Sure, Survivor deals with unsuspecting powers, but these new elements have exposed holes in the process. Survivor 41 barely feels like Survivor anymore.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Let the Chips Fall

A locked-room mystery is a procedural staple. CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 5 certainly took that concept a step forward, as a cargo plane landed on autopilot with all onboard killed in a bloodbath. The killer had to have a particular set of skills to get on and off the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Starstruck

By the end of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3, I was pretty sure Dal would be facing a mutiny. I think the only thing saving his butt from the brig may be the fact his crew doesn't know that it's an option. Setting aside Dal's frustrating refusal to...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

One of Us Is Lying Cast Breaks Down Killer Reveal, Tease Season 2 Mystery

One of Us Is Lying is one of the best teen dramas in recent memory. It had a carefully constructed mystery, excellent character development, and one of the most satisfying finales in years. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn),...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Review: They'd Already Disappeared

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 was one of the creepiest, most disturbing cases the team has faced yet, and that's saying something considering that there are 23 years worth of material!. Benson and Velasco were equally disgusted, and McGrath's reaction made him seem human for once, making...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Money Heist Final Season Trailer: How Will it End?

The thrilling final episodes of Money Heist are almost here. "Only one month remains until the end of the heist, when the world will discover the fate of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang," Netflix said in a press release Wednesday. The streamer also debuted the final trailer for...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The One Who Got Away

How are we feeling, Walker family, after the news about Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker?. It's times like Walker Season 2 Episode 2 where I can't imagine the show without her. Lindsey Morgan shined in this Micki-centric, showing that she's a fighting badass and an emotional actress. Cordell: Micki, who's that?
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Snowpiercer Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

Snowpiercer will hit the tracks again in 2022. TNT announced Wednesday the third season of the post-apocalyptic drama will launch Monday, January 24, 2022. News of a premiere date comes months after it was revealed the show would be returning for a fourth season. While many shows don't know their...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7 Online

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7, the detectives put pressure on Reggie and Agnes to try to close the case against the KO. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7 revolves around the cops' attempt to close in on the Kosta Organization. When Reggie...
