Survivor Season 41 Episode 7

Survivor 41 doesn’t know what kind of game it wants to be. Does it want to be a minimalistic game of strategy and survival against the harsh challenges? Or, does it want to be an unpredictable game of superpowers and twists shaking everything up? Survivor 41 wants to be everything, but it has become too convoluted in the process. “The Strategist or the Loyalist” and “Ready to Play Like a Lion” were jam packed episodes that spent a lot of time debating over its twists and how the players could work with them. Sure, Survivor deals with unsuspecting powers, but these new elements have exposed holes in the process. Survivor 41 barely feels like Survivor anymore.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO