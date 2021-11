The CW has set its midseason premiere dates, and there are a lot of changes coming in 2022. The second season of Superman & Lois will serve as a lead-in to new series Naomi on Tuesday nights beginning January 11. They will take over the spots previously held by The Flash and Riverdale, which are moving to new nights after a months-long hiatus. Riverdale will move to Sundays beginning March 6, and The Flash and Kung Fu will comprise the Wednesday lineup beginning March 9. See full schedule below. Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming It...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO