Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4

Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Batwoman Season 3 on The CW. Batwoman’s Jada Jet didn’t exactly seem like a nice person when she arrived in Season 3 of The CW series, but man, she’s really outdoing herself. The CEO of Jet Industries has been nothing but cruel to Ryan ever since Ryan found out Jet was her mother and even hatched a plan to have the son she claimed, Marquis, frozen solid with the use of Mr. Freeze’s tech. That’s cold-blooded but doesn’t necessarily explain her icy attitude towards Ryan, which has me wondering why. Put simply, fans need more information, which leads to a major question: who is Ryan’s father?

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO