TV Series

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4

TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatwoman Season 3 Episode 4 has...

www.tvfanatic.com

cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Episode #101!

Want to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 4? There is another installment coming next week! We’re on the other side of the 100th episode and because of that, don’t just expect nostalgia to be at the core of what’s coming. Instead, we’re getting more into the show’s time-traveling core and with that, opportunities to see some other weird and wacky stuff.
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 2

On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 2, things took a turn inside the resort when the aftermath of the first impression some played out. With 23 men vying for Michelle's heart, she had to pick some people to go on dates with. Meanwhile, one of the suitors revealed a secret...
Tell-Tale TV

Batwoman Review: Freeze (Season 3 Episode 3)

Ryan finally confronts Jada, while a cold blast from the past returns to Gotham City on Batwoman Season 3 Episode 3, “Freeze.”. Honestly, we can’t get too deep in analyzing the story of “Freeze,” because there wasn’t much to it. It was really basic rogue of the week nonsense. Luckily, the episode was saved from being a complete mess by Batwoman’s stellar cast.
TV Fanatic

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Six Months Later

The series knows how to bring in those openings and closings. There were a couple of noteworthy changes six months later during A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 6, but for the most part, it was business as usual, and the hour felt like a filler installment. The good...
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Starstruck

By the end of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3, I was pretty sure Dal would be facing a mutiny. I think the only thing saving his butt from the brig may be the fact his crew doesn't know that it's an option. Setting aside Dal's frustrating refusal to...
TV Fanatic

One of Us Is Lying Cast Breaks Down Killer Reveal, Tease Season 2 Mystery

One of Us Is Lying is one of the best teen dramas in recent memory. It had a carefully constructed mystery, excellent character development, and one of the most satisfying finales in years. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn),...
TV Fanatic

Hightown Season 2 Episode 4 Exclusive Clip: Will Renee Betray Frankie?

Hightown Season 2 is off and running. The series continues to impress with its compelling characters, some of the most well-written on the small screen. Hightown Season 2 Episode 4 is set to air Sunday, November 7, and finds Renee in a wild situation. TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 24

Did Erika manage to prove she meant no ill will towards her housewives?. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 24, Erika was put on the spot when Sutton and Garcelle held her accountable for saying she was coming for them. With Andy struggling to keep his...
Cinema Blend

As Batwoman Drama Heats Up With Jada, One Major Question Looms Over Season 3

Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Batwoman Season 3 on The CW. Batwoman’s Jada Jet didn’t exactly seem like a nice person when she arrived in Season 3 of The CW series, but man, she’s really outdoing herself. The CEO of Jet Industries has been nothing but cruel to Ryan ever since Ryan found out Jet was her mother and even hatched a plan to have the son she claimed, Marquis, frozen solid with the use of Mr. Freeze’s tech. That’s cold-blooded but doesn’t necessarily explain her icy attitude towards Ryan, which has me wondering why. Put simply, fans need more information, which leads to a major question: who is Ryan’s father?
TV Fanatic

Fantasy Island Scores Season 2 Renewal at FOX

FOX has booked a return visit to Fantasy Island. The network on Thursday officially ordered a second season of the hit Roselyn Sanchez-led drama, while also revealing a two-hour special would premiere in December. “Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped...
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did Stabler and Brewster manage to get results out of Reggie?. On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7, the duo set out to force Reggie's hand by paying attention to his insecurities. Meanwhile, Belle and Nova worked together to protect each other's secrets. Elsewhere, Agnes made a...
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Til Death

The last thing Higgins needed was a debate over what love is. But that's what she got on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 5. For a reasonably oblivious guy, Aiden at least realizes that his future bride Serena was acting oddly before their wedding. Serena wasn't the only one acting...
TV Fanatic

The CW Midseason Schedule: Superman & Lois, Dynasty, & More!

The CW has released its midseason schedule, and there a many big moves. We'll start with Dynasty, which returns for its highly-anticipated fifth-season premiere Monday, December 20. The soapy drama will air two episodes that night, before going on hiatus until March. Hey, it will be a fun little bridge...
TV Fanatic

Hanna to Conclude With Season 3 on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime's Hanna is closing in on an end date. The hit drama returns for its third -- and final -- season Wednesday, November 24. Showrunner David Farr broke the news to Entertainment Weekly, dishing that a three-season run was always in the cards. Farr (The Night Manager) writes and...
TV Fanatic

Money Heist Final Season Trailer: How Will it End?

The thrilling final episodes of Money Heist are almost here. "Only one month remains until the end of the heist, when the world will discover the fate of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang," Netflix said in a press release Wednesday. The streamer also debuted the final trailer for...
Deadline

The CW Midseason Premiere Dates: New ‘Naomi’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’ Join Schedule; ‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ On The Move

The CW has set its midseason premiere dates, and there are a lot of changes coming in 2022. The second season of Superman & Lois will serve as a lead-in to new series Naomi on Tuesday nights beginning January 11. They will take over the spots previously held by The Flash and Riverdale, which are moving to new nights after a months-long hiatus. Riverdale will move to Sundays beginning March 6, and The Flash and Kung Fu will comprise the Wednesday lineup beginning March 9. See full schedule below. Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming It...
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman welcomed his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hoffman on Oct. 26. Speedman shared the news on his Instagram account alongside some adorable photos with his new daughter. "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman," he wrote. "Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl [Lindsay Rae Hoffman]. Awe."
