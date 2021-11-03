CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spooky 15th Underwear Run’ brings confidence, community to Northeastern campus

By Hannah Rosman
huntnewsnu.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Halloween night, nearly 100 Northeastern students stripped down to their underwear and ran from Speare Hall to Centennial Common for the unofficial 15th Underwear Run. Since organizers canceled the Underwear Run in 2020 and 2021, Northeastern students Max Daniels and Cathleen Zhang co-organized the “Spooky 15th Underwear Run” through a...

