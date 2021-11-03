‘Spooky 15th Underwear Run’ brings confidence, community to Northeastern campus

Friendswood Development Company, which is best known for developing some of Houston’s signature master-planned communities including Fairfield and Kingwood, will host the fifth annual Tavola Reindeer Run, with race presenting sponsors being Lennar and Storm Water Solutions/Beyer Construction, in its community of Tavola, located in New Caney, Saturday, Dec. 4. The chip-timed, USATF-certified course will include a 5k beginning at 8 a.m. and a 1K family run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The race will also feature family-friendly holiday activities and attractions including free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a rock-climbing wall, a giant snow globe which families go inside and get a photo taken in, as well as free food and a gourmet coffee and hot chocolate bar. Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit New Caney ISD’s Tavola Elementary, which sits on-site in the community. There will also be a $2,500 donation to the New Caney ISD school campus with the most participants.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO