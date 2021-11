PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service due to a mechanical issue with one of the barge landing ramps. Captain Jeremy Newsom indicated that certain parts to repair the ramp control mechanism are not likely to be delivered until Monday at the earliest, and the necessary repairs could take several hours to complete.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO