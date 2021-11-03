CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pea Protein Ingredients Market are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2031, rising at a 7.2% CAGR through 2031

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising demand from various end-use industries such as bakery & snacks, beverages and others is expected to fuel pea protein ingredients market growth during the forecast period. Increasing preference for natural ingredients in food products also will continue pushing sales in the market. Sales in the pea protein ingredients...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Fertilizers Market To See Major Growth By 2026 | AGRIBIOS ITALIANA, Fertikal, Italpollina

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Organic Fertilizers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Protan AG, EBF EURO BIO FERT SRL, AGRIBIOS ITALIANA S.r.l, Fertikal N.V., Italpollina SpA, Novozymes A/S., Plantin SARL, Uniflor Poland Ltd, Viano & ILSA SpA etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Drive by Wire Market is Anticipated to grow at a Moderate Pace i.e., USD 64.5 Billion during the Forecast Period 2021-27

The global drive by wire market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Drive by wire is one of the emerging technologies in the automotive industry and is a semi-automatic computer-controlled technology that is used in cars. It uses electronic systems such as sensors, actuators to control the vehicle.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Frozen Bread Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Rich Products, Cargill, Lantmannen Unibake

The Latest survey report on Global Frozen Bread Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Frozen Bread segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes General Mills Inc., Rich Products, Cargill, Lantmannen Unibake, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Arista AG, Vandemoortele Bakery Products, USA Inc, Flowers Foods Inc & Europastry Sa.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Noise Dosimeter Market By Type (Steady Noise Dosimeter, Unsteady Noise Dosimeter) and By Application (Factories & Enterprises, Transportation, Environmental protection) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Noise Dosimeter Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. A noise dosimeter is a device used to measure worker's noise exposure when the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Pea Protein#Market Research#Fmi#Key Takeaways
Las Vegas Herald

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market to Generate Revenue of USD 58.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027

The global substation automation and integration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The reliability, need for the low-cost, flexibility, and grid efficiency linked with the substation automation and integration may propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high capital...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Karaoke Market To Witness Progresive Growth By 2026 | Hyundai, VocoPro, Platinum Karaoke

The Latest Released Karaoke market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Karaoke market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Karaoke market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Singing Machine, Electrohome, Pioneer, U-sing mini karaoke, Minik, Hyundai, VocoPro, Platinum Karaoke, WOW mini KTV, Solo KTV, Akai, Karaoke USA, Pure Acoustics, Daiichi Kosho, U-BEST, Memorex & ION Audio.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cooling Systems Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 : Blue Star, Daikin, Voltas

The " Smart Cooling Systems - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Blue Star, Daikin Industries, Electrolux AB, Friedrich Air Conditioning, Fujitsu General, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Videocon Industries & Voltas. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Payments Market Lifts 2021 Outlook: SWOT Analysis with Apple, Google, Amazon Pay

The " Mobile Payments - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard, One97 Communications, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Orange, Samsung, Glance, Verifone Systems, Square, Alipay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, WeChat Pay. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Semiconductor Backend Equipment Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Semiconductor Backend Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Semiconductor Backend Equipment Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Semiconductor Backend Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Kitchen and Dining Furniture Market is Booming Worldwide | Pedino, Kohler, TRACHEA

The " Kitchen and Dining Furniture - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are MasterBrand Cabinets, Symphony Group, Pedino, Kohler, Euro-Rite Cabinets, Diamond Cabinets, Standard Furniture, Reginox, Spacewood, Prentice, Masterclass Kitchens, Premiere Kitchens, SieMatic Vondelpark & TRACHEA. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bracelet Watches Market To Witness Impressive Growth By 2026 | Movado, Bvlgari, Swarovski

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Worldwide Bracelet Watches Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Worldwide Bracelet Watches Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Chanel, Dior, Piaget, Van Cleef & Arpels, Movado, Bvlgari, Swarovski, MACYS, Special, anneklein, naturallyjojo, evecico & vodoy.
APPAREL
Las Vegas Herald

FinTech Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Ant Financial, Klarna, ZhongAn

Global FinTech Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global FinTech Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Xero, Sofi, Adyen, Ant Financial, Klarna, ZhongAn, Avant, Lufax & Qudian.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Air Separation Module Kit Market By Type (Hollow Fiber Module, Spiral Wound Module, Plate and Frame Module) and By Application (Nitrogen Separation from Air, Oxygen Separation from Air, Olefin-Paraffin Separation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Air Separation Module Kit Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Industrial gases such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, etc., have been...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market is Dazzling Worldwide | DHL, FedEx, UPS

The " Courier, Express & Parcel Services - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are A-1 Express, BDP, DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT Express, United Parcel Service, American Expediting, Allied Express, Antron Express. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Male Grooming Products Market Worth Observing Growth | Gillette, Shiseido Men, Axe

The latest update on Global Male Grooming Products Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Male Grooming Products, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 106 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Biotherm Homme, Coty, Nivea Men, Neutrogena Men, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive, Clinique for Men, Gillette, Shiseido Men, Axe, Johnson & Johnson, Energizer Holdings, L?OREAL Group, Unilever, Mirato, Procter and Gamble & Kiehl' s.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Helical Gear Market By Type (Cross-helical Gears and Double Helical Gears) and By End users (Automotive, Process Industry, Energy) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Helical Gear Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Gears are a crucial part of machines and systems. The helical gear is one...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Investor Relations Software Market Next Big Thing | Broadridge, CB Insights, OmniVista

Latest released Worldwide Investor Relations Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Alphanumeric LCD modules Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Alphanumeric LCD modules Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. With the rapid increase in production of consumer electronics from past few years, the demand for electronic parts is rising in a parallel manner and alphanumeric LCD module is one of them. Manufacturers of alphanumeric LCD modules are focusing on designing standard configurations so that the international level sales is carried out in more effective manners.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

SaaS Based HRM Market is Booming Worldwide | CloudPay, Oracle, Perbit Software, IBM

The best Saas HRMS (Human Resource Management Systems) are highly customizable, providing clients with flexible options for implementing design or functional changes without the hefty price tag typically associated with custom development. Some Saas Human Resources vendors have also expanded the functionality of their applications, adding cutting edge features such as workforce analytics, process design control and HR compliance management tools, adding additional value to their Saas Human Resources service offerings. Its focus areas include personnel workforce following, finance, benefits, enlisting and onboarding, preparing, and that's just the beginning.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy