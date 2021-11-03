CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses

 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Wednesday as the market's rally to its highest level since 2012 prompted heavy selling, although tightening global supplies and strong demand capped losses. Corn lost more ground while soybeans eased after closing higher on Tuesday....

Ukraine's 2021/22 winter wheat sowing area declines by 8.5% - ministry

KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The amount of winter wheat area Ukraine is likely to sow this winter may be less than in the 2020/21 season, when the country suffered from a severe drought, according to agriculture ministry data. The ministry had forecast the winter wheat area at 6.66 million...
Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
Travel stocks drive gains across FTSE after Pfizer pill progress

Travel stocks led the way as the FTSE regained more ground on the back of positivity surrounding the breakthrough with Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill as well as good trading from British Airways owner IAG Pfizer revealed that a pill it has developed to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% in vulnerable adults, according to clinical trials, boosting overall market sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher at 7,303.96 on Friday.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell said: “Whilst London markets aren’t seeing the record highs being set by some of their Wall...
U.S. farmers to seed less corn, more wheat and soy for 2022/23 season -USDA

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are likely to reduce plantings of corn while expanding seedings of soybeans and wheat for the upcoming marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. The USDA forecast that farmers will seed 92.0 million acres (0.37 million square kilometers) of corn in...
CBOT Trends-Soy down 5-7 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat steady-up 5 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Mild bargain buying expected in CBOT soft red winter wheat futures after three straight days of declines. * MGEX spring wheat also seen firmer while K.C. hard red winter wheat steadies. * Sovecon cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 2 cents at $7.75-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dipped 1/2 cent to $7.85-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 5-1/4 cents to $10.22-1/4. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after three straight days of declines but market underpinned by good demand, wheat strength. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average overnight. * December corn last traded down 1 cent at $5.58-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybean futures seen lower for third day in a row as traders stake out positions ahead of monthly U.S. Agriculture Department World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which is expected to boost U.S. soybean harvest estimate and global ending stocks forecast. * Most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 18 overnight. * January soybeans were last off 6-3/4 cents at $12.16 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
U.S. wheat futures pull back from 9-year high

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, erasing gains made earlier in the week to end the five days nearly unchanged, traders said. * CBOT December SRW settled 7-1/4 cents lower at $7.66-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat fell 7-1/4 cents to end at $7.78-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract lost 7-1/2 cents to $10.09-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the most-active CBOT wheat contract lost 0.81%, after reaching $8.07 on Tuesday, its highest price since December 2012. * A shortage of nitrogen fertilizer due to soaring natural gas prices is threatening wheat production next year, as higher prices and limited supplies could reduce yield and push farmers into other crops. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm, cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat exports forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes. * Ukrainian farms have harvested 67.8 million tonnes of grain from 87% of its sowing area, including 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. * Recent rains in Argentina aided the 2021/2022 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, after an earlier heatwave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness. * Positioning added pressure on grains markets ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 87% complete at 67.8 mln T

KYIV, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 67.8 million tonnes of grain from 87% of its sowing area, with the yield averaging 4.91 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, 9.6 million tonnes of barley, 22.8 million tonnes...
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower on harvest pressure, South American planting

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a third day on Friday, pressured by harvest activity and strong planting progress in South America that may open up export competition by mid-January, analysts said. Corn also eased from harvest pressure, while wheat stepped back after reaching a nine-year...
GRAINS-Wheat steady while corn and soy ease as focus turns to U.S. data

* Strong demand, tightening export supplies underpin wheat * Grain market eyes next week's USDA supply-demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Friday, underpinned by the prospect of tightening global supplies, while corn and soybeans ticked lower as grain markets looked ahead to U.S. government crop forecasts. A further rise in the dollar also curbed U.S. grain futures as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-demand report on Nov. 9. The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract was up 0.3% at $7.75-3/4 a bushel at the end of the overnight trading session. Wheat has fallen from a nine-year high of $8.07 set on Tuesday but remained up slightly over the week. "Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries after poor spring harvests this year. Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher than expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. However, some traders see scope for a correction in wheat as large expected crops in Argentina and Australia bolster export availability and late-running corn harvests in the northern hemisphere provide fresh grain supplies for livestock feed. Rain in Argentina over the past week helped to propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. However, there was concern heavy rain could dent Australia's wheat crop. Rains in the coming 10 days will bring the risk of knocking over maturing wheat crops in the eastern third of Australia's wheat belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.6% lower at $12.16 a bushel. Corn and soybeans were being capped by expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. harvest forecasts. Prices at 1247 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 775.75 2.00 0.26 640.50 21.12 CBOT corn 558.25 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 15.34 CBOT soy 1216.00 -6.75 -0.55 1311.00 -7.25 Paris wheat 290.75 0.75 0.26 192.50 51.04 Paris maize 240.50 -1.00 -0.41 219.00 9.82 Paris rape 683.50 -4.00 -0.58 418.25 63.42 WTI crude oil 79.80 0.99 1.26 48.52 64.47 Euro/dlr 1.15 0.00 -0.23 1.2100 -4.74 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )
UPDATE 2-Delayed French maize crop brings harvest snags

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - France's maize harvest remained well behind the usual pace last week and the late arrival of a bumper crop is creating headaches for producers faced with a jump in drying costs. French farmers had harvested 73% of the grain maize crop area by Nov. 1,...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher, lean hogs eases

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Friday and gained about 1% for the week, helped by solid export demand, traders said. Demand from China has been particularly strong, fueled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class and diplomatic tensions with...
U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
China wheat stocks can meet 1.5 years demand -agriculture ministry

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's vegetable production is "basically normal" and the country has enough wheat stocks to meet 1.5 years of demand, said agriculture officials on Thursday. Chinese people rushed to stock up on vegetables and grain this week after the commerce ministry urged residents to make sure...
