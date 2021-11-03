GRAINS-Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, erasing gains made earlier in the week to end the five days nearly unchanged, traders said. * CBOT December SRW settled 7-1/4 cents lower at $7.66-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat fell 7-1/4 cents to end at $7.78-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract lost 7-1/2 cents to $10.09-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the most-active CBOT wheat contract lost 0.81%, after reaching $8.07 on Tuesday, its highest price since December 2012. * A shortage of nitrogen fertilizer due to soaring natural gas prices is threatening wheat production next year, as higher prices and limited supplies could reduce yield and push farmers into other crops. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm, cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat exports forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes. * Ukrainian farms have harvested 67.8 million tonnes of grain from 87% of its sowing area, including 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. * Recent rains in Argentina aided the 2021/2022 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, after an earlier heatwave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness. * Positioning added pressure on grains markets ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Jan Harvey)
