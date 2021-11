COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For more than three quarters here Saturday, No. 22 Penn State did an awesome job of keeping itself AND Maryland in a tight game at Capitol One Field. And so it was that the score was tied 14-14 just over a minute into the fourth period, as a Terrapin team that had been thoroughly outplayed much of the way and clearly was not in PSU’s class nevertheless found itself right in the thick of things.

