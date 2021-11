Gameplay is now available for the Switch version of A Boy and His Blob, which has made a return following its Wii debut many years ago. Fans can watch 17 minutes of footage. When the planet of Blobolonia fell under the tyrannical rule of the evil Emperor, one brave blob managed to flee in search of help. After crash landing on Earth, the blob finds an unlikely hero in a young boy. Together they must return to Blobolonia and defeat the evil Emperor. Armed with nothing but the power of friendship and a bag full of jelly beans that can transform the blob into fun and versatile tools, this pair of heroes has all they need to take you on an unforgettable adventure.

