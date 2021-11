Texas Attorney General has filed a suit against President’s Biden administration over new regulations regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandates that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID or be tested for the virus weekly and wear masks on the job. The new mandate is set to start on January 4 of 2022. Companies that violate the mandate could be fined for as much as $14,000 per violation.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO