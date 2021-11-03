CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Upset: Virginia pulls a ‘Bronson’ with new governor-elect Glenn Youngkin

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAfsP_0ckv2bGy00

The new governor of Virginia will be Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin is a political neophyte who describes himself on his Twitter account as, “Former dishwasher, basketball player, player & businessman. Not a politician. Republican running for governor to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Actually, he is the former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, a major investment company, and he has a graduate degree from Harvard Business School in 1994.

With 2,505 of 2,855 precincts in, Youngkin is winning 51.6 to 47.7.

He’s new to politics, but Chugiak/Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard says it’s a repeat of what Anchorage saw in the spring election. Virginia, she said, seems has had enough of radical leftist politics, and a clear majority of them went with Youngkin.

“Virginia just pulled a Bronson,” Allard said, as she watched returns from her home. She was referring to Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, who upset the Democrat political establishment by winning the Anchorage mayoral race, when many thought he was too conservative to do so.

Youngkin defeated Democrat incumbent Gov. Terry McAuliffe, handing an embarrassing defeat to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, both of whom campaigned for McAuliffe in recent weeks. During the last 60 hours of the campaign, the left-wing Lincoln Project pulled a stunt in which it paid men who were dressed as supposed white nationalists to pose in front of the Youngkin campaign bus with tiki torches. The stunt was an imitation of a supposed white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. The men declared “We’re all in for Glenn.”

The same kind of race-baiting tactics were used by mayoral candidate Forrest Dunbar’s camp in Anchorage, which tried to paint Mayor Bronson as a white nationalist.

Last week, the Lincoln Project claimed responsibility for the tiki torch white nationalist posers, and for paying the demonstrators to cast Youngkin in an ugly light. The Lincoln Project spent over $304,000 opposing Youngkin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The shift in Virginia could signal a tidal change in America. Traditionally a blue state, seven of the last 10 governors of the state have been from the Democratic Party.

Tiana Lowe, a writer for the Washington Examiner, wrote that “Louden County voters voted like their daughters’ lives depended on it,” referring to the incident in Louden County where a high school girl was sodomized by a teenage boy who wore a dress and accessed the girls’ restroom under the school district’s “gender fluid” policy.

“Youngkin turned the traditionally blue state into a national bellwether by embracing what Barack Obama branded the ‘phony culture wars’ riling public school systems,” Lowe wrote.

“Youngkin managed to crush former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, in unprecedented time for a state that as recently as last November went for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race by 10 points. Despite McAuliffe’s best attempts to refocus the race on ex-President Donald Trump, Youngkin drew from parents’ fury not with partisan issues, but with academic curricula ridden with the racial essentialism of “critical race theory” and the school closures amid the pandemic,” she wrote.

“It was close, but then, in the weeks leading up to the election, something bigger happened — the horrific rape case in a Loudoun County public school and the school board’s brazen, transparently mendacious cover-up. While liberals tried to characterize the rape case, which culminated in two felony convictions against a “gender-fluid” teenage boy accused of sodomizing a teenage girl, as mere anti-trans activism, the school board’s decision to silence the victim’s father and allow the convicted rapist to attend another county school despite pending criminal proceedings likely influenced the county’s surge of support toward Youngkin,” Lowe wrote.

Virginia Republicans are set to win all three statewide races one year after Biden carried the state by 10 points.

Another odd tie between the campaign of Mayor Dave Bronson and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin — they both used the same campaign consultant: Axiom Strategies.

Comments / 3

United Prison States
9d ago

Democrats think they won everything for all time all they did was create millions upon millions of people that will never vote for them for the rest of their lives on anything.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Must Read Alaska

Murkowski super-PAC filed by Lottsfeldt

A political action committee to support the campaign of Sen. Lisa Murkowski was filed on Tuesday by Jim Lottsfeldt, of Lottsfeldt Strategies. Lottsfeldt is a longtime political operator in Alaska associated with mainly Democrat and Big Labor candidates. The filing for Alaskans for Lisa was made with the Internal Revenue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Rep. Kelly Merrick files for Senate for Eagle River-Chugiak

Eagle River Rep. Kelly Merrick has filed to run for Senate. She made it clear today in a filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. Merrick represents what used to be called District 14. During redistricting it became Senate Seat L. Redistricting had pushed Merrick and Rep. Ken McCarty. That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Twitter#Player#The Carlyle Group#Harvard Business School#Chugiak Eagle River#Democrat#Lincoln Project
Must Read Alaska

All over but the shouting: Redistricting board finishes Senate map, Democrats complain, quarrel, threaten, play race card

Although the Democrats did very well with the new political map for the House of Representatives, when the Senate map was voted on, they were exceedingly unhappy. Nicole Borromeo and Melanie Bahnke, members of the Alaska Redistricting Board who represent the interests of Democrats, could not accept that they didn’t have the votes to steer the Senate map to their liking, as they had done with the House map. In the end, even after they played the race card, the 3-2 vote finalized a Senate map on Tuesday.
Must Read Alaska

Congressman Don Young votes with 12 other Republicans for the infrastructure bill

Congressman Don Young voted in favor of the Democrats’ massive $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed the House in late-night voting on Friday. “Last night, I voted in support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Our country is an economic powerhouse in no small part due to our historical support for infrastructure and other surface transportation projects. Perhaps more than anyone else, Alaskans know just how vital reliable infrastructure is to stay connected with one another and secure upward economic mobility. But I will be honest: when I take a look at some of our roads, bridges, and ports, I do not like what I see. I truly believe that this bipartisan infrastructure legislation may be our last best chance to make the federal investments necessary to modernize and strengthen America’s infrastructure needs for the next century and beyond.”
Must Read Alaska

Biden official response to federal court suspension of vaccine mandate on businesses: Do it anyway

President Joe Biden’s administration, ordered by an appeals court to respond by Monday, wrote its defense of the federal vaccination mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. In it, he tells businesses in America to continue mandating vaccines on their employees, as though he will win the court challenge that has currently put a suspension on his vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
Must Read Alaska

What’s in that $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for Alaska?

The massive $1.2 trillion spending package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives late Friday night has the infrastructure needs of the country at the center of it, along with climate change mitigation. There are billions of dollars for roads, bridges, ports, broadband, and the power grid. Here are some...
Must Read Alaska

Daily Covid case count: 300 new cases

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Alaska continues to fall, with 300 new diagnoses on Sunday, Nov. 7. Of all tests administered, the rate of positive tests is now at 7.6 percent. When Anchorage was closed down in May of 2020 under Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, the positivity rate in the state was 8.5 percent.
Must Read Alaska

Alexander Dolitsky: American leftism is the picture of true hypocrisy

When I arrived to the United States on February of 1978 as a political refugee from a socialist country, I never thought that America would attempt to destroy itself from within with the radical neo-Marxist ideology (i.e., critical race theory, white privilege doctrine, systemic racism, and Black Lives Matter) and the new progressive bumper stickers—“systemic fixing” and “collective justice.”
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Charlie Pierce: Alaskans are losing faith in election process. It’s time to act.

Open Letter to Elected State Senators, State House and Lt. Governor:. People are losing trust in the election processes and elected officials. Doing nothing in Juneau is getting old, and people are fed up. Have we forgotten that we who are elected serve at the pleasure of the people who elected us? Why is it that we run for office, promise the world, get elected, then don’t talk to the people who got us elected again until we run for office again?
Must Read Alaska

A second Libertarian duo puts in for governor’s race

Two more Libertarians have announced they are running as a pair for governor and lieutenant governor. Roman Shevchuk and Danny Clift announced this morning the launch of their campaign, with Shevchuk as the gubernatorial candidate, and Clift in the second spot. The duo says it “intends to begin correcting Alaska’s...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Liberal Anchorage Assembly finds it tough to accept mayor’s board appointees

A special meeting of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday revealed a legislative body having a lot of trouble with the fact that it does not control the Mayor’s Office any longer, and that the new mayor is making appointments to volunteer portions of the government — boards and commissions. The closed online meeting was spent dissecting Mayor Dave Bronson’s many appointments to boards and commissions.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy