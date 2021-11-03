Forget skyscrapers: nature inspires next generation of New York offices

A long, long time ago—Tuesday to be exact—I went to the polls to vote for a new mayor of New York City. I bubbled in Eric Adams without much thought. What were my other choices, the dude with the despot-red beret who fought the poll workers in the very election he was trying to win while holding his cat? I like my politicians with a touch of crazy, but Curtis Sliwa’s wild-eyed vigilantism seemed a bridge too far. And despite hearing murmurs that Adams was awfully cozy with various monied interests in New York real estate and finance—and that, somewhat bizarrely, no one seems to be precisely sure where he lives—he seemed, in the grand tradition of recent American elections, like the least bad option.

