These 8 Boot Styles Are Here to Dominate Our Wardrobes This Season

By Nayiri Mampourian
 3 days ago

We're deep into fall, and I've been shopping for boots since the first leaf turned brown. Every year, I'm in the market for either a pair of over-the-knee or sock boots, but there's one style I can always rely on to keep my fall outfits looking classic and elevated: the wedge-heel...

PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes on Fall Style in Heeled Combat Boots & Bedazzled Baggy Jeans

Halle Berry is embracing comfortable fall fashion with her latest outfit. While out with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, on Tuesday, the “Catwoman” actress strutted down the streets of New York wearing a long textured brown coat that was complete with wide pockets. She complemented the jacket with bedazzled baggy jeans embellished with glittering rhinestones. Rolling up the cuffs, Berry showed off her laced black booties by Schutz that featured chunky 4-inch heels and lug soles. Her shoes, which retail for $158, are an apt choice as booties are a major fall staple. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple by only sporting a dainty gold necklace and a chunky gold ring on her right hand. The “Bruised” star styled her highlighted hair in loose waves as her bangs swept over her eyes. Berry has earned her style icon status ever since she stepped onto the scene in the 1980s. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you are likely to find some inspiration for your next look. She even goes back into the archives every now and then to reflect on some of her most memorable fashion moments. See more of Halle Berry’s style over the years. 
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Hunter-Chic in Camouflage Shirt Dress With Matching Knee-High Boots

Halle Berry went full jungle mode in her latest outfit. The “Catwoman” actress stepped out in NYC on Thursday. She wore head-to-toe green camouflage, including a camo shirt dress selected by her stylist and re.spin partner Lindsay Flores. The dress had an oversized utility jacket feel to it, and it was complete with a collar, cinched waist and an animal print lining. For her shoes, Berry kept the camo theme going. She donned knee-high heeled boots with a patchwork pattern of the same print. The pointed-toe boots’ stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. As for Berry herself, her patchwork boots are...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Goes Glam Modeling Party Heels, Satin Sandals & More in Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself. Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too. For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side. See 19 times Hailey Bieber wowed in tall heels.
Footwear News

The 30 Best Boots for Women to Feel Comfortable and Look Stylish This Season

Cold weather signals the official beginning of boot season. According to celebrity stylist Jacqueline Zenere, who works with Ashley Benson and Olivia Palermo, there are a few new women’s boots styles you should scope out this season. “A square toe is the hot ticket,” Zenere says. “And if you don’t have a pair of cowboy boots in your closet, it’s time to invest.” But that’s far from all. There are a handful of other popular women’s boots that should be on your radar. The different types of boots for women this season Ankle Boots: can range in design, but are described as a...
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
whowhatwear

Sorry to the Leggings in My Closet—This Luxe Basic Might Replace You

When it comes to cozywear, I'm pretty particular. At this point, my wardrobe is pretty well-stocked with sweatsuits, bike shorts, leggings, and slippers—and I have to admit that I'm still not tired of sinking into comfy clothes, even after a long time wearing them. (Yes, even after nearly two solid years of slipping into the pieces on repeat.) And while I still haven't retired my sweatpants or leggings, I've felt like it's time for an upgrade of my standard pairs. That's where cashmere leggings step in.
whowhatwear

We're Style Experts and These Are Our 10 Fall Essentials

You may recognize Janet Gunn and Melissa Meyers as the duo who frequents Who What Wear to lend their style expertise. You might also be familiar with Susan Feldman as a regular voice on the site. While they each typically focus on sharing their own distinct perspectives, the Los Angeles–based trio has teamed up today for what we can only describe as one epic collaboration. The topic of conversation? The fall clothing essentials that are already getting the most airtime in their closets this season.
Wallpaper*

Wondrous women’s winter boots for staying warm in style

Expedition-worthy, chunky and bold: take a hike with the most wondrous women’s winter boots. When it comes to protective shoes for styling out colder snaps, we recommend something thick soled, rebellious, and ready to wear anywhere. Intrepid inspiration was a focal point of the A/W 2021 catwalks; just look to brands such as Valentino Garavani, The Row, and Bottega Veneta, which all propose styles that riff on the golden age of alpinism, the statuesque spirit of tractor soles, and bring a modernity to the mountaineering silhouette.
butterpolish.com

Spruce Up Your Wardrobe With Six Colorful Leather Jacket Style

A leather jacket is a timeless fashion staple that will last forever. If you are looking for something functional that lasts for long, a leather jacket is a perfect choice for you. If you still do not own one, you are missing out on something great. Leather jackets are available...
A Beautiful Mess

How To Add Some ’90s Style To Your Fall Wardrobe

Ahhhh, the ’90s. Whether you lived through it yourself and were actually a teen during that time or are just a fan of all things Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Sabrina The Teenage Witch, there’s no denying the ’90s are back in a big way (and knocking on your door asking to be let in).
laloyolan.com

Lion street style: A look into the style of our students

When walking around campus, it is impossible not to spot the varying styles of the LMU student body. Whether you are headed to your next class or stopping by the Den to grab a much-needed coffee, you are destined to see someone wearing an outfit that catches your eye. The Life+Arts section approached some of the fashion-forward Lions to share what their personal style means to them.
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Does ‘Cool Aunt’ Style in Crochet Cardigan and The Edgiest Combat Boots

Dua Lipa welcomed her new niece with a sweet photo series this weekend, bedecked in signature edgy style. “I’m not a regular aunt, I’m a cool aunt,” the Grammy-winning musician wrote in a photo posted to her Instagram showing her bottle feeding. The singer wore a red and white-striped crochet skirt a multicolored crochet cardigan. Both pieces smoothly paired together with stripe prints and white accents, while offering a subtle contrast with a mix of colors. For accessories, Lipa wore a pair of black tights, a gold Cartier watch and several rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Telegraph

The modern way to wear cowboy-style boots (without looking naff)

Dua Lipa, Kate Moss and Fran Liebowitz all own a pair; but I’ve never tried cowboy boots. Growing up in Blackpool, they always seemed a bit naff… the kind of boots worn by men who wanted to appear “with it” (or a couple of inches taller) but undoubtedly ended up looking more Mike Harding than James Dean.
whowhatwear

I Searched High and Low for the Best Teddy Coats, and Here They Are

It's been a mild 60° across both coasts, but in case there was any doubt, as soon as the slightest hint of chill touches my skin, I'm slipping on a teddy coat. Teddy coats are soft, cozy, and quite literally the next best thing to wearing a blanket in public, so there really isn't a con to owning one. Less stuffy than a sharp wool coat and more polished than a bulky puffer, it's that nice middle ground between the outerwear extremes. It's a quintessential winter piece that can be styled with jeans or tailored trousers.
Footwear News

Shawn Mendes Brings ’70s Style to ‘We Can Survive’ Concert in Flare Pants and Classic Boots

Shawn Mendes arrived in groovy rockstar style to the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Wonder” singer hit the red carpet at the Hollywood Bowl in a classic white T-shirt, layered with a black denim jacket. His jacket featured sharp lapels and a front pocket. One of Mendes’ most notable pieces was a pair of black trousers, which featured a slim fit with a flared hem. —adding a dash of ’70s style to the rock n’ roll-worthy look. His outfit was complete with a black leather belt, gold pendant necklace, several rings and a single silver hoop earring. When...
