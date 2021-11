Understanding the spectral sensitivities of different species has enabled science to do something pretty cool: we can now see the world through the eyes of different animals. This kind of vision model was recently used to understand how sharks see humans (like seals, FYI) and now has been employed to test out the theory that a panda’s seemingly conspicuous coat actually works as a form of camouflage in the wild. Looking at photos of animals through the eyes of humans, felids, and canines, researchers were able to confirm that while they stand out in captive environments, it’s pretty damn hard to spot a panda in the wild.

