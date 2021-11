WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Prairie Lakes Cancer Center on Wednesday unveiled a new bell that will help cancer patients celebrate their accomplishments and journey milestones. The bell is mounted on a wall plaque in the Cancer Center and is accompanied with an inscription that reads, “Ringing this bell signals the close of one chapter and the start of another. I ring this for all I have endured; celebrating today and for my future.”

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO