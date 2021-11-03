The College Golf Course at Delhi announced it has been certified as an Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary for a 20th straight year. To reach certification in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, a course must maintain a high degree of environmental quality in several areas including: environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation and water quality management, a media release said. After designation, courses must go through a recertification process every three years.
