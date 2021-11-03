CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, NY

Delhi

the-reporter.net
 3 days ago

Last week's trivia question: How many pounds is the giant pumpkin in the Delaware Academy Pumpkin Patch? This year's pumpkin weighs 386 pounds. Ed Chytallo said it wasn't as good

www.the-reporter.net

the-reporter.net

Former Delhi Mayor Passes The Trowel

DELHI - The Delhi Homegrown National Park Steering Committee used what was left of their native plant giveaway program to refurbish the Delhi Village hall flower beds. Former Mayor David Truscott
DELHI, NY
the-reporter.net

Hotel Set For Development In Delhi

DELHI - The College Foundation at Delhi will soon gain ownership of the Brown Athletics Fields on New York Route 10 in Delhi for a proposed hotel project, according to Vice President of College
INDIA
the-reporter.net

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic In Delhi

Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 97 Main Street, Delhi, from 2-4 p.m. This vaccination clinic is open to people over the age of 18.
DELHI, NY
the-reporter.net

Gourd Big or Gourd Home

DELHI - These Jack-o-lanterns, entries in a carving contest on Sunday, Halloween, were still seeking compliments on Monday morning in front of This n'That on Main Street, Delhi.
WORLD
City
Delhi, NY
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
the-reporter.net

Correction

In the Oct. 27 edition of The Reporter, Jen Cutting was incorrectly quoted as saying the 'Walton PD informed her Stacy James' cellphone was found in Hancock,' in the article titled
WALTON, NY
the-reporter.net

Masonville

Nelson Mendela "The greatest glory lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.". Hope folks that went out Halloween Trick or Treating had a safe and happy
MASONVILLE, NY
the-reporter.net

Delaware Academy to present ONCE UPON A MATTRESS!

Plot description from concordtheatricals.com: Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
the-reporter.net

Sidney Library - November Events

Sidney Memorial Public Library has released its scheduled events for Nov. 3-17. Call the library at 607-563-1200 to register for programs and activities, or with questions regarding any of the
SIDNEY, NY
the-reporter.net

Sidewalk Gap Concerns Orchard Street Resident

DELHI - David Truscott, an Orchard Street resident, presented concerns for the gap in the sidewalk along Main Street in Delhi to the village board at the Oct. 18 Delhi village board meeting. He asked
DELHI, NY
the-reporter.net

Make The Most Of The Time You Are Given

The high school sports season is transitioning. The leaves are falling from the trees. The warm air is turning colder and the young athletes are almost halfway through their senior year.
the-reporter.net

Sidney Riverfront Project Proceeds

There are more positive changes in store for the village of Sidney and Mayor Andy Matviak hopes residents will voice their opinions on what those changes might look like. The village will hold a Zoom
SIDNEY, NY
the-reporter.net

Village of Walton Meeting Grapples With Water, Noise and Parking

The Walton Village Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Nov. 1 moved along quickly with the approval of abstracts allowing scheduled expenses to be paid.
WALTON, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
the-reporter.net

Townsend School Students Resume Traditional Window Painting

WALTON - Fifth graders at Walton's Townsend School were able to paint Halloween windows this year, and the entries were as varied as the students' personalities.
WALTON, NY
the-reporter.net

RAG Presents the Martha Redbone Roots Project

The Martha Redbone Roots Project concert will be presented at the Roxbury Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, and for complete about COVID-19 protocols for guests, visit
ROXBURY, NY
the-reporter.net

Police Blotter

Richard M. Foster, 47, Margaretville, was arrested on Oct. 27 by Margaretville State Police and charged with second-degree criminal contempt, accused of violating an order of
MARGARETVILLE, NY
the-reporter.net

Through the Eyes and Lives of Crows

Anthropogenic change, especially urbanization and climate change, is challenging all organisms, including humans, to adapt. Evolutionary ecologists predict that behaviorally more flexible animals,
ANIMALS
the-reporter.net

Clothing Swap At Bushel

Trade in your gently used clothing and accessories and refresh your wardrobe Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Come to swap men's, women's, and children's clothing; bags;
APPAREL
the-reporter.net

Apply the Brakes

Hats off to the Bovina Town Board who yet again stayed true to their electoral responsibility to represent the entire community of Bovina and not an elite few (Bovina Opts Out of Cannabis Sales
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Gorge on some scrumptious burgers in Delhi NCR

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Binge Over Burgers, a food joint, based on the cloud-kitchen concept, is making a bang in the city. Within 100's of burger joints, what makes this place an exceptional one is the variety of burgers they're offering. They do not limit only to veg burgers or paneer tikka burgers but they dive into robust flavours and tastes from different parts of the world.
RESTAURANTS
THE DAILY STAR

SUNY Delhi recognized for nature-friendly golf course

The College Golf Course at Delhi announced it has been certified as an Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary for a 20th straight year. To reach certification in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, a course must maintain a high degree of environmental quality in several areas including: environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation and water quality management, a media release said. After designation, courses must go through a recertification process every three years.
DELHI, NY

