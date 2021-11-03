Former Delhi Mayor Passes The Trowel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A proposed amendment in Minneapolis to replace the city’s “weak mayor, strong council” system with a more conventional distribution of executive and legislative powers that would give the mayor clearer authority over day-to-day government operations has passed. With all 136 precincts reporting, 74,037 voters (52%) supported the question “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to adopt a change in its form of government to an Executive Mayor-Legislative Council Structure?” That compares to 67,228 (48%) rejecting it. All of Mpls, a group that was in support of the amendment, said its passage will make Minneapolis’ government more efficient and...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO