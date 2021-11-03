Former Delhi Mayor Passes The Trowel

Steve Finch helped restart the Heritage Preservation Commission. Steve Finch, Excelsior mayor from 1996 to 1998, died Oct. 14 at the age of 78 from terminal cancer. “Steve was someone with tremendous conviction and strength of character and just a really strong commitment to the city of Excelsior. A real committed leader and volunteer,” said Excelsior Councilmember Jennifer Caron, who knew Finch for more than 25 years and served on the Planning Commission with him. “He served as mayor and then when that term was up, I think he ran for re-election. He was not re-elected, but he continued to serve the city from that point forward.”
