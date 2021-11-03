Card Of Thanks

Four weeks ago, I nearly died. Not from COVID. But a fluke — which might have happened when I was 15 years old. I made it to the ER at Providence Hospital with only hours to spare. By sheer luck that night, I had the No. 1 all-women surgical team. They came to introduce themselves to me. It was like they all stepped off the pages of Vogue Magazine — Dr. Carolyn Majors, Dr. Katherine Senter and Ann, my ethereal anesthesiologist. And, of course, Dr. Sylvia Moses (Angel No. 1). They were all tall, beautiful, kind, clear, and direct. I had two angelic nurses in “Recovery” — Nancy and Radina (whose name I may have misspelled).

