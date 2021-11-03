CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Card Of Thanks

the-reporter.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe families of Dan Poulin wish to thank everyone for the immense support received after the sudden loss...

Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Thanks to guardian angels

Four weeks ago, I nearly died. Not from COVID. But a fluke — which might have happened when I was 15 years old. I made it to the ER at Providence Hospital with only hours to spare. By sheer luck that night, I had the No. 1 all-women surgical team. They came to introduce themselves to me. It was like they all stepped off the pages of Vogue Magazine — Dr. Carolyn Majors, Dr. Katherine Senter and Ann, my ethereal anesthesiologist. And, of course, Dr. Sylvia Moses (Angel No. 1). They were all tall, beautiful, kind, clear, and direct. I had two angelic nurses in “Recovery” — Nancy and Radina (whose name I may have misspelled).
ANCHORAGE, AK
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTVR-TV

Grayson hopes to find a family that will love him

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.
RICHMOND, VA
sent-trib.com

Dear Santa: Thanks for Szalejko

Dee Szalejko still gets calls from former students just wanting to chat. Szalejko retired Aug. 1 as a Bowling Green High School intervention specialist. She and husband Jim plan to soon move to the Cincinnati area for his new job. She worked in Bowling Green High School for 30 years,...
TOLEDO, OH
okmag.com

Giving Thanks Together

The Oklahoma-based organizations below are just a few of the many that ease the burden of holiday expectations by providing ingredients, meals and camaraderie for a dinner to remember. Iron Gate. Since 2010, Iron Gate, a Tulsa-based organization that feeds the city’s hungry, has provided Thanksgiving dinner to 8,175 people...
RECIPES
thereminder.com

Thank you, Wilbraham

On behalf of the Friends of Wilbraham Seniors Inc., I want to sincerely thank our hundreds and hundreds of members, supporters, and volunteers who persevered in this long, arduous journey to have our own Wilbraham Senior Center. This new, larger home will now be able to meet the needs of our growing senior population today and tomorrow. Your dedication and tenacity helped make the difference to keep this dream alive.
WILBRAHAM, MA
klkntv.com

Community invited to write “thank you” cards for hospital workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Though activities are beginning to return to normal, the effects of COVID-19 remain prevalent for our healthcare workers. The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln is providing free “thank you” postcards for those who want to send notes of gratitude to “Hospital Heroes.” Cards are available at any of The Mill locations or The Hub Cafe between now and November 9, 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shades Parents With Snarky Response

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

