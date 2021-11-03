CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza And A Delightful Patio At Sticks And Stones In New York

By Lisa Sammons
 9 days ago

Looking for a great restaurant in New York with beautiful surroundings and delicious food? Look no further! Sticks and Stones Wood Fired Bistro and Bar provides a great casual dining experience in the Adirondacks. With reasonable prices, a fun atmosphere, incredible scenery, and amazing food, it really doesn’t get much better than this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvXj2_0ckv0Ilh00
Sticks and Stones is in Schroon Lake and has an extensive menu that won't overwhelm you. Who doesn't love a small menu that still has variety? There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, and they've got a kids menu as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgjm4_0ckv0Ilh00
There's a lovely outdoor patio if the weather is nice and you want to dine al fresco to enjoy the surroundings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264Hac_0ckv0Ilh00
The inside is themed like a classic Adirondack lodge. You can sit at the full bar or at one of the tables.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cteIR_0ckv0Ilh00
Using wood firing as a cooking method takes a lot of lumber! Sticks and Stones' oven was imported from Italy and cooks pizza the old-fashioned way.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xg4A9_0ckv0Ilh00
The pizzas here are delicious! The Neapolitan style is amazing and you won't find a much better example than this. Get one of the specialties, such as Meat Your Match or Farm Stand, or choose your own toppings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCwUS_0ckv0Ilh00
Not feeling like pizza? There's plenty of other delicious options! The pretzel burgers are phenomenal.

For more information about Sticks and Stones Wood Fired Bistro and Bar, check out the restaurant’s website.

Address: Sticks & Stones Wood Fired Bistro & Bar, 739 U.S. 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870, USA

