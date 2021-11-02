CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Autopsy rejects police’s crash theory in Louisiana man’s death

By Yesterday at
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. The unusual...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsy.com

FBI: New Ronald Greene Autopsy Rejects Crash Claim In Fatal Arrest

A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors' focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. The unusual...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Shows Police Lied About Black Driver’s Death, FBI Says

A review of the autopsy of Ronald Greene, ordered by the FBI, contradicted Louisiana police’s account of how the Black man died, the Associated Press reports. Greene, 49, died during his arrest by Louisiana State Police in 2019. Cops attributed it to a car crash, but Greene’s family pointed out that his car sustained minimal damage in the preceding police chase, whereas Greene’s body was heavily bruised. The AP investigated the case doggedly, and obtained horrific bodycam, including footage in which a trooper was caught on a hot mic saying, “I beat the ever-living fuck out of him.” It prompted the FBI to order an autopsy review, which found that Greene’s death was caused by the police restraining and hitting him and the cocaine found in his system. He likely suffered a ruptured aorta as a result of CPR, the review found. Federal agents have been conducting a civil rights review of Greene’s death.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Monroe, LA
State
South Carolina State
Bradenton Herald

9-year-old’s death leads to new charge in drunk driving crash, Louisiana cops say

A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in Louisiana is facing a new charge of vehicular homicide and will be arrested for a second time after being released from a hospital, police say. Wendell Lachney, 58, was initially arrested on charges including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fbi#Union Parish#U S Justice Department
Florida Daily Post

Lawyer: Initial autopsy inconclusive on Laundrie’s death cause

The initial autopsy on the remains of Brian Laundrie did not uncover a cause of his death and a more intensive examination will be done, a Laundrie family lawyer said Monday. Laundrie’s skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last week using dental records, according to the FBI. Laundrie was the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wchsnetwork.com

St. Albans Police investigating man’s death

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The St. Albans Police Department has begun an investigation following a man’s death earlier this week. Officers responded to Legion Drive early Sunday morning for reports of an unresponsive man lying in the street. Authorities identified the man as Christopher Boggs of St. Albans. Investigators said...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
fox4kc.com

Man sentenced for bystander’s death during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver’s death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTBS

3 Shreveport police officers indicted on federal civil rights charges

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport police officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly assaulting two men they arrested. Treveion Brooks, 26, William Isenhour, 25, and D'Andre Jackson, 25, are accused of using unjustified force during a Jan. 24, 2020 arrest of a man identified only as D.R. in the indictment. They are accused of punching him in the face and body, causing bodily harm, according to a news release Friday from acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark of the the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS Chicago

Police Officer Shoots Man Holding Gun After Crash In Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Hammond police officer shot a suspect early Thursday morning. Indiana State Police said Hammond police and firefighters were responding to a 911 call about a crash and possible vehicle fire around 3:30 a.m. at Rhode Island Avenue and Orchard Drive. When officers arrived, they saw a man inside a blue 2013 Infiniti SUV, and asked him to exit the vehicle. After refusing several times, the man eventually got out of the vehicle while holding a handgun, and one of the officers shot him, according to Indiana State Police. Officers began performing first aid, and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. Police found a large capacity drum magazine in his vehicle. No officers were injured during the incident, and the officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave. Indiana State Police are investigating.
INDIANA STATE
Norfolk Daily News

Police identify man killed in crash on Omaha's Kennedy Freeway

OMAHA — Authorities have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Kennedy Freeway as 32-year-old Luis Chavez. Chavez was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 truck north on the freeway toward the on-ramp for eastbound Interstate 80 shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. The truck drifted off the road and rolled.
OMAHA, NE
heraldmailmedia.com

Autopsy finds malnutrition, neglect in baby's death; parents charged

A Hagerstown couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the death of their 9-month-old daughter, according to Hagerstown Police. Ashley Nicole Franklin, 34, and William Antonio Conyers, 27, are each charged with first-degree child abuse causing severe physical injury and neglect of a minor. Franklin is also charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter, police said Wednesday in a news release.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
News On 6

Norman Police Arrests Man In Connection To Child's Death

A man is behind bars and stands accused of killing a 17-month-old child. Investigators said the suspect was babysitting. Just after 1 p.m. last Saturday, Norman police received a call that there was an unresponsive child at an apartment complex near Chautauqua Avenue. “The medical team began life saving measures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police probe man's death at Smethwick foundry

A man's death at an industrial foundry in the West Midlands is being investigated by police. West Midlands Police said they were called to Darcast Crankshafts Limited in Rabone Lane, Smethwick, just before 17:00 BST on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy