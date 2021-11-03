Toledo's defense stumbles in 52-49 shootout loss to Eastern Michigan

On the night Toledo’s offense finally found its groove, the defense stumbled for the first time all season.

Eastern Michigan piled up more points and yards against the Rockets than any previous opponent in 2021, ambling to a 52-49 victory in the Glass Bowl.

It marked UT’s third loss at home in 2021, all at least as a 9.5-point favorite, and EMU’s 52 points were its most in 49 meetings against the Rockets.

“Tough way to lose,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “We’re trying to find a way to put all three phases together and play a complete game.”

Toledo’s top-ranked pass defense in the Mid-American Conference gave up 360 yards through the air, nearly 180 more than its average.

Eastern Michigan’s 490 total yards were 41 more than Notre Dame and 162 more than UT’s season-long average.

Entering Tuesday, the Rockets were limiting opponents to 34.1 percent on third down. Eastern Michigan was 7 of 15.

“It was definitely frustrating,” UT junior linebacker Dyontae Johnson said. “A lot of miscommunication on the field. Our operation was a little bit off today.”

Eastern Michigan quarterback Ben Bryant was 29 of 41 for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. His favorite target was Hassan Beydoun, who had 12 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Beydoun caught all 12 targets and had 99 yards after catch.

“The quarterback played really efficiently and obviously [Beydoun] had a tremendous game,” Candle said. “He was a hassle for our defense all night long. Timing and rhythm in the passing game beats good coverage most of the time. I think you saw some of that tonight.”

UT, which is 0-4 in one-score games, got the ball back at its own 19-yard line with 35 seconds left. The game ended on a pass and run to the Eastern Michigan 21.

A five-play stretch, from the end of the first half to the fourth play of the third quarter, was momentous. Toledo thought it had a 43-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the second quarter, but the snap came a fraction of a second after the clock hit 0:00.

Eastern Michigan followed with a 64-yard touchdown pass to begin the third quarter, taking a 31-28 lead and seizing momentum.

The Eagles outscored UT 21-8 in the third quarter, with the aid of two turnovers, running 17 plays for 149 yards compared to Toledo’s 18 for 85. The Rockets have held opponents without a second-half touchdown five times this season, the most in the country. On Tuesday, Eastern Michigan scored five touchdowns in the second half.

Toledo led 28-24 at halftime.

“The one thing that showed up tonight that we haven’t had all year is turnovers,” Candle said. “That really shot us in the foot in the third quarter.”

The night started well for the Rockets, with visions of the offense that fans have come to expect at Toledo.

Bryant Koback, who has more yards against Eastern Michigan than any team in his career, picked up where he left off in 2020 and 2019, with a 22-yard touchdown run on the first series of the game and a 67-yard touchdown run on UT’s second possession.

The teams combined for 302 yards and 28 points in the first quarter. And they were just getting started.

Toledo had 205 yards in the quarter, including 112 rushing yards, more than Eastern Michigan’s 97 total yards. The Rockets averaged more than 12 yards per play and had five plays of 14-plus yards.

Quarterback Dequan Finn and receiver Matt Landers one-upped Koback in the second quarter with an 80-yard touchdown pass.

Then Jacquez Stewart returned a kick 97 yards, blazing past all 11 defenders to the end zone for Toledo’s longest play since 2018.

At halftime, the Rockets had 374 yards, more than they recorded in their 34-15 win over Western Michigan (330). The Rockets’ 672 yards far eclipsed their previous season high of 455 yards at UMass.

“Any time you can be efficient on third down — I’ve said this the entire season — it sets the table for everything else,” Candle said.

Toledo was six of 12 on third down.

Finn completed 30 of 45 passes for 450 yards with three touchdowns, one interception, and a fumble.

Koback, a Springfield graduate, rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He was limited to 33 yards on seven carries after halftime, partially because of UT’s deficit, which grew to 17 points.

Landers, a Georgia transfer, had five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Toledo had 205 yards in the first quarter, 174 in the second quarter, 85 in the third quarter, and 197 in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know if there is a common theme [in the one-score losses], to be honest with you, other than they’re losses,” Candle said.