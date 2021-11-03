CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Photo Gallery: Eastern Michigan 52, University of Toledo 49

The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGYmv_0ckuzWoU00

Eastern Michigan defeated the University of Toledo, 52-49, during a Mid-American Conference football game Tuesday, November, 2, 2021, at the Glass Bowl in Toledo.

Click on the image above and use the left and right arrows to view the entire gallery.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

3 things we learned about Toledo football against Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — Toledo put together its most complete performance of the season Wednesday, and it happened in a game the Rockets want to win more than any other. UT’s authoritative 49-17 victory showed off its offensive prowess and a dominant defense. The game got close for a few lackadaisical minutes in the second quarter, only for Toledo to score three touchdowns in the final minutes of the first half to erase all doubt about which team was going to win.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Swankler stepping up as Bowling Green hockey prepares for Minnesota State

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University hockey is clicking early, and it is doing so ahead of its toughest matchup of the young 2021-22 season. The Falcons are 5-1-2 overall and are 3-1-0 in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play. BGSU swept new CCHA member St. Thomas this past weekend at the Slater Family Ice Arena, which served as a solid litmus test for head coach Ty Eigner’s team.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Blade

Bowling Green no-shows in Battle of I-75 loss to Toledo

BOWLING GREEN — This is not the outing Scot Loeffler or any member of his team could have envisioned. Bowling Green State University took down Toledo in a complete effort the last time the Battle of I-75 was played at Doyt Perry Stadium. The Falcons’ win in 2019 was considered by Loeffler as a “stepping stone” and, at the time, “might be one of our favorite wins” under his regime. At that time, the scales of northwest Ohio’s favorite college sports rivalry were thrown out of balance, and the weight of BGSU briefly countered that of the mighty UT.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Toledo football blasts rival Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — There would be no repeat of 2019 on Wednesday night at Doyt Perry Stadium. Seven hundred and sixty days ago, Toledo came to Bowling Green as 27-point favorites — and lost 20-7. It was one of the most baffling results in program history, and the disappointment has lingered for two-plus years.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Mid American Conference#American Football#Eastern Michigan 52#The University Of Toledo#Mid American
The Blade

Georgia transfer Landers finally emerges at wide receiver for Toledo

Questions about Matt Landers began in February, as soon as the former Georgia Bulldog announced he was transferring to Toledo. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver drips with dynamism. A member of Georgia’s celebrated 2017 recruiting class, Landers was projected to wreak havoc for defenses in the Southeastern Conference. But he only caught 12 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown in 25 games.
GEORGIA STATE
The Blade

Sylvania hall of fame adds team, 10 individuals

One championship team and 10 individual athletes were recently inducted into the Sylvania Schools athletic hall of fame. Joining the hall was the 1994 Southview girls cross country team , which won the Division I state championship. That Cougar team, coached by Ross Deye, was led at the state meet by Bethany Witmer, who placed eighth overall in 19 minutes and 36 seconds.
SYLVANIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Edward W. Siminiak [1929 - 2021]

Edward W. Siminiak, a combat veteran of the Korean War who served a quarter century as a Toledo police officer, died Oct. 24 in his Laguna Woods, Calif., home. He was 91. He had heart bypass surgery about 10 years ago, and his 92nd birthday was upcoming, but his death was unexpected, his son, Bruce, said. He used a walker most recently and bowled until three years ago.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Walleye happy with hot start, team makeup

The new-look Toledo Walleye are already performing like the well-oiled machine of past teams, as they are off to a solid start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Walleye have a 5-2-0 record and they lead the ECHL in scoring with 35 goals in seven games (5.00 per contest).
HOCKEY
The Blade

Bowling Green women's soccer to face Michigan in NCAA tournament

BOWLING GREEN — Four-time defending Mid-American Conference women’s soccer tournament champion Bowling Green now knows its next destination, and it’s a familiar one. The Falcons will travel to Ann Arbor to face Big Ten tournament champion and No. 2 seed Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament, it was revealed Monday on the NCAA’s selection show. The match will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

MAC decides not to expand

The Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday that it will not expand at this time. The decision came hours after Middle Tennessee State University said it would stay put in Conference USA.
SPORTS
The Blade

Goals remain same for Bowling Green women's basketball without Fleming

BOWLING GREEN — The more some things change, the more they might stay the same. Bowling Green State University’s women’s basketball team will enter the regular season without its best player on the floor. Star point guard Lexi Fleming sustained an injury to her right leg in a team scrimmage on Oct. 30 and was ruled out for the season, as head coach Robyn Fralick detailed during Mid-American Conference media day last week.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy