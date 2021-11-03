Photo Gallery: Eastern Michigan 52, University of Toledo 49

Related
3 things we learned about Toledo football against Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN — Toledo put together its most complete performance of the season Wednesday, and it happened in a game the Rockets want to win more than any other. UT’s authoritative 49-17 victory showed off its offensive prowess and a dominant defense. The game got close for a few lackadaisical minutes in the second quarter, only for Toledo to score three touchdowns in the final minutes of the first half to erase all doubt about which team was going to win.
Study puts Bowling Green ahead of Toledo on best sports cities list
Bowling Green finished ahead of Toledo on another scoreboard before Wednesday’s Battle of I-75. A new study by personal-finance website WalletHub reviewed 392 cities to find the best for sports in the United States. Bowling Green came in at No. 103, while Toledo was No. 113.
Hempfling leads Bowling Green women past East Tennessee State
Kadie Hempfling made six 3-pointers on her way to 20 points as the Bowling Green State University women's basketball team cruised to a 90-58 win over East Tennessee State on Thursday at the Stroh Center.
Owens volleyball wins NJCAA Division III national quarterfinal match
The Owens Community College volleyball team defeated Finger Lakes Community College 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 in the NJCAA Division III national quarterfinals on Thursday at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swankler stepping up as Bowling Green hockey prepares for Minnesota State
BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University hockey is clicking early, and it is doing so ahead of its toughest matchup of the young 2021-22 season. The Falcons are 5-1-2 overall and are 3-1-0 in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play. BGSU swept new CCHA member St. Thomas this past weekend at the Slater Family Ice Arena, which served as a solid litmus test for head coach Ty Eigner’s team.
Toledo men's basketball signs one recruit for class of 2022
The 2022-23 Toledo men’s basketball team grew by one on Wednesday. Javan Simmons, a 6-foot-7 forward from Gahanna, outside of Columbus, signed a national letter of intent to play for the Rockets.
Bowling Green no-shows in Battle of I-75 loss to Toledo
BOWLING GREEN — This is not the outing Scot Loeffler or any member of his team could have envisioned. Bowling Green State University took down Toledo in a complete effort the last time the Battle of I-75 was played at Doyt Perry Stadium. The Falcons’ win in 2019 was considered by Loeffler as a “stepping stone” and, at the time, “might be one of our favorite wins” under his regime. At that time, the scales of northwest Ohio’s favorite college sports rivalry were thrown out of balance, and the weight of BGSU briefly countered that of the mighty UT.
Toledo football blasts rival Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN — There would be no repeat of 2019 on Wednesday night at Doyt Perry Stadium. Seven hundred and sixty days ago, Toledo came to Bowling Green as 27-point favorites — and lost 20-7. It was one of the most baffling results in program history, and the disappointment has lingered for two-plus years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia transfer Landers finally emerges at wide receiver for Toledo
Questions about Matt Landers began in February, as soon as the former Georgia Bulldog announced he was transferring to Toledo. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver drips with dynamism. A member of Georgia’s celebrated 2017 recruiting class, Landers was projected to wreak havoc for defenses in the Southeastern Conference. But he only caught 12 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown in 25 games.
Sylvania hall of fame adds team, 10 individuals
One championship team and 10 individual athletes were recently inducted into the Sylvania Schools athletic hall of fame. Joining the hall was the 1994 Southview girls cross country team , which won the Division I state championship. That Cougar team, coached by Ross Deye, was led at the state meet by Bethany Witmer, who placed eighth overall in 19 minutes and 36 seconds.
Round 3: Scouting reports for Friday's Toledo-area football regional semifinals
The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs have reached the third round, and there are four regional semifinal matchups involving Toledo-area teams. Here is a look at each game, with breakdowns on the teams. All four games begin at 7 p.m.
Sylvania's LPGA Tour event now the Dana Open presented by Marathon
Northwest Ohio’s LPGA Tour stop has a new name and a date change. The Dana Open presented by Marathon will take place in 2022 over Labor Day weekend at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Edward W. Siminiak [1929 - 2021]
Edward W. Siminiak, a combat veteran of the Korean War who served a quarter century as a Toledo police officer, died Oct. 24 in his Laguna Woods, Calif., home. He was 91. He had heart bypass surgery about 10 years ago, and his 92nd birthday was upcoming, but his death was unexpected, his son, Bruce, said. He used a walker most recently and bowled until three years ago.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Local celebrities make their predictions
BOWLING GREEN — This week, The Blade reached out to a wide range of Toledo-area and Bowling Green-area public figures, media members, and alumni to give their thoughts on Wednesday’s Battle of I-75 matchup.
NFL・
Briggs: Toledo puts it all together in all-time rivalry beatdown
BOWLING GREEN — It was as if Toledo groaned down I-75 in a wood-paneled station wagon on its last mile — the engine smoking, muffler dragging, hub cabs missing — and cruised back in a loaner Porsche.
Walleye happy with hot start, team makeup
The new-look Toledo Walleye are already performing like the well-oiled machine of past teams, as they are off to a solid start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Walleye have a 5-2-0 record and they lead the ECHL in scoring with 35 goals in seven games (5.00 per contest).
Bowling Green women's soccer to face Michigan in NCAA tournament
BOWLING GREEN — Four-time defending Mid-American Conference women’s soccer tournament champion Bowling Green now knows its next destination, and it’s a familiar one. The Falcons will travel to Ann Arbor to face Big Ten tournament champion and No. 2 seed Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament, it was revealed Monday on the NCAA’s selection show. The match will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Liberty-Benton volleyball ready for chance to win another state title
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton’s volleyball team is back in the state tournament and awaiting the Eagles is a familiar foe — Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. The schools met in 2019 in the Division III state semifinals, which Liberty-Benton won in three sets en route to capturing its first state title.
MAC decides not to expand
The Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday that it will not expand at this time. The decision came hours after Middle Tennessee State University said it would stay put in Conference USA.
Goals remain same for Bowling Green women's basketball without Fleming
BOWLING GREEN — The more some things change, the more they might stay the same. Bowling Green State University’s women’s basketball team will enter the regular season without its best player on the floor. Star point guard Lexi Fleming sustained an injury to her right leg in a team scrimmage on Oct. 30 and was ruled out for the season, as head coach Robyn Fralick detailed during Mid-American Conference media day last week.
The Blade
Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.https://www.toledoblade.com/
Comments / 0