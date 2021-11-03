CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haha Manfred getting booed

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

Whatever choice(s) you make makes you. Choose wisely. Your #### right he did. I voted today in SC and had to show a photo ID. I'm like ok here it is. Don't get why that's such a big deal honestly.

www.tigernet.com

The Big Lead

Pat McAfee Thinks Rob Manfred is an Idiot

Pat McAfee had Jeff Passan on his show Wednesday to talk all things baseball. While Passan sat by, McAfee opened up the hose and pointed it right at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Among other things, McAfee called Manfred a "f***ing idiot" for comments he made on Tuesday before Game 1 of the World Series.
MLB
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Manfred hopes to strike quick deal with players

HOUSTON (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred exchanged a handshake with players’ union head Tony Clark on the field before the World Series opener and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement before the current deal expires Dec. 1 but did not detail any progress in talks that appear headed to a lockout. “Have you ever heard me say that I’m anything but optimistic about getting an agreement?” Manfred said. “I am a believer in the process. We’re meeting on a regular basis, and I’m hopeful we find a way to get an agreement by Dec. 1.” There is no evidence of progress toward an agreement, and many management officials and player agents have said they are prepared for a lockout if there is no deal when the current agreement expires. “It’s hard to characterize progress,” said Manfred, who was the league’s chief negotiator before becoming commissioner in 2015. “Progress is, you go in a room, you’re having conversations. People are continuing to talk. It doesn’t move in any measurable way that I’ve ever figured out, anyways, and I’ve done it a long time. “The most important point is that I know our clubs are 100% committed to the idea that they want an agreement by Dec. 1.” Clark said talks have been ongoing and he’s “looking to take advantage of as many days as the schedule permits throughout the course of the next five-plus weeks or so to continue that dialogue.”
MLB
The Decatur Daily

With Manfred's support, Braves to keep chopping

ATLANTA — As the World Series shifts to Atlanta, some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting in force. After teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names considered racist and offensive to Native Americans the last two years, the Braves chop on — with the support of baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
NFL
ballparkdigest.com

Manfred: Local buy-in means no Braves moniker overhaul

In his annual World Series press conference, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was directly asked about the status of the Braves in light of what Cleveland has done the past few years: dropped the Chief Wahoo logo and changed the team name from Indians to Guardians. The use of racial stereotypes has been a hot one in the world of professional sports; besides the Indians, the Washington Football Team dropped the Redskins name and branding. So it’s a natural topic of questioning regarding the Braves name, especially with the team in the World Series. From the Washington Post:
MLB
Romesentinel.com

MLB’s Manfred remains optimistic on labor

HOUSTON (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, a Rome native, exchanged a handshake with players’ union head Tony Clark on the field before the World Series opener and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement before the current deal expires Dec. 1 but did not detail any progress in talks that appear headed to a lockout.
MLB
defector.com

Rob Manfred Reaches A New Low

Most corporate lawyers choose that path by believing they are the smartest person in the room. It is a short step from that to believing that everyone else in the room is spectacularly more stupid than you. But you haven’t really made it in the profession until you’ve reached the state of legal nirvana that Rob Manfred has achieved—namely, when you don’t care if YOU are the stupidest person in the room but nobody is there to either harm you or stop you from being so out loud where everyone can hear you.
MLB
uticaphoenix.net

Cody Rhodes gets booed, vows never to turn

The crowd in Boston’s Agganis Arena for the Oct. 27 Dynamite was not excited to see Cody Rhodes. That didn’t faze the American Nightmare, though. Cody was here to tell everyone they paid for their tickets, and they can cheer or boo whoever they want. He asked for acknowledgement as a founder of the company, but also self-deprecatingly said he didn’t deserve his wife & daughter, and put over his brother as a better wrestler than him. Rhodes’ sneakers were thrown to the crowd…
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
newstalkflorida.com

Manfred Claims The Atlanta Braves Name Is Going Nowhere

But names have been changed in the past. As the World Series winds down and Major League Baseball heads into an off season of uncertainty as the collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players expires, there is one sure thing. The Atlanta Braves brand name is staying and the tomahawk chop is going nowhere. That was the word from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. According to Manfred, the local Native Americans are “wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop.” But there were some local Native Americans that were fine with the University of North Dakota’s school nickname, The Fighting Sioux. The name is gone but there was a fight as the school wanted to retain the name.
MLB
tigernet.com

Hypocrites on the board...LOL

Some of the same ones that were standing up for DJ and calling his doubters "fairweather fans" and worse, are the same ones trashing TP right now... so they can get their told you so in..at the end of the day he cant play any worse than 5 td 6 in dj.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

ScareOlina is killin the Gata's

Gatas have quit on Mullen. He is a dead coach walking. Re: If we dont get our act together the streak is going to end. Another streak is ending in Louisville Kentucky tonight with this lousy team.
SPORTS
manofmany.com

Ben Simmons Flexes on the Haters with New $2 Million Porsche

Ben Simmons has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. After a lacklustre performance in last season’s playoffs, the former number one draft pick has been criticised by teammates, coaches and pundits across the league. Feeling thrown under the bus, the Australian went to war with his Philadelphia 76ers front office, demanding to be traded anywhere else. Unfortunately, zero transfer deals have transpired, and Ben has yet to set foot on the court. So what does a 25-year-old multi-millionaire do with all the free time in the world? Shopping. And while his jump shot may be broken, Simmons has been making it rain on the roads, recently purchasing a rare $2 million Porsche 918 Spyder.
NBA
TVShowsAce

Moriah Plath Posts Bizarre ‘Payback’ Pic Of Micah

Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath isn’t letting her brother, Micah, get away easily. She revealed that she wanted revenge, so she posted an odd picture of him online. So, where did this all start?. Micah posted on his Instagram page about his move from Cairo, Georgia to Los Angeles,...
CELEBRITIES
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros offer Carlos Correa five-year, $160 million contract

When Carlos Correa and the Astros talked contract extension last spring, the shortstop said Houston made him offers of six years and $120 million, and then five years and $125 million. While Correa is just hours away from the free-agent market, the Astros are still trying to retain his services, and Mark Berman of Fox 26 (Twitter link) reports that the club’s last offer is a five-year deal worth $160 million.
NFL
Southside Matt

An open letter to Rob Manfred and Bill Miller

For at least the better part of a century, my family has been MLB fans and supported the League whenever possible. Raised just 35 or so miles east of Houston, my father often regaled and regales us with stories surrounding his youth and getting to go to games to see the Houston Buffs and Buffaloes play. Stories of how his Little League team’s sponsor, the owner of the local car dealership, would take them to games and “slip” them dollar bills to buy concessions and souvenirs. Stories of being able to see the game’s greats that came through the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system of the day.
HOUSTON, TX
411mania.com

Bronson Reed Was Confused By MSK Getting Booed At NXT Taping

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bronson Reed spoke about MSK getting booed at a recent NXT taping and how he was confused by it. It’s rumored that the reason they were booed is due to comments Nash Carter made about Bayley superfan Izzy getting a chokeslam in 2018. It’s believed that her parents held a grudge and convinced a small but vocal group of fans to boo him. Here are highlights:
WWE

