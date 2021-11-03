Haha Manfred getting booed

HOUSTON (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred exchanged a handshake with players’ union head Tony Clark on the field before the World Series opener and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement before the current deal expires Dec. 1 but did not detail any progress in talks that appear headed to a lockout. “Have you ever heard me say that I’m anything but optimistic about getting an agreement?” Manfred said. “I am a believer in the process. We’re meeting on a regular basis, and I’m hopeful we find a way to get an agreement by Dec. 1.” There is no evidence of progress toward an agreement, and many management officials and player agents have said they are prepared for a lockout if there is no deal when the current agreement expires. “It’s hard to characterize progress,” said Manfred, who was the league’s chief negotiator before becoming commissioner in 2015. “Progress is, you go in a room, you’re having conversations. People are continuing to talk. It doesn’t move in any measurable way that I’ve ever figured out, anyways, and I’ve done it a long time. “The most important point is that I know our clubs are 100% committed to the idea that they want an agreement by Dec. 1.” Clark said talks have been ongoing and he’s “looking to take advantage of as many days as the schedule permits throughout the course of the next five-plus weeks or so to continue that dialogue.”

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO