When the Nashville Predators signed Matt Duchene to a seven-year, $56 million contract back in 2019, many thought this would be one of the key pieces needed for the team to return to the Stanley Cup Final and claim what they could not back in 2017. They needed playmaking and Duchene provided that. He figured Nashville was the perfect fit for not just the team and their style of play, but also the lifestyle choice was also good for him as well.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO