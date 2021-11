Garena has announced its latest campaign in 2021, the Come Home to Free Fire to the Indian gaming community on the occasion of Diwali. This new Free Fire campaign will be offering a host of localized in-game events and Indian-themed costumes, items, and a truly desi emote for the players to boot. Added to this, players who will log into the game on November 4th, 2021, will be able to claim a free Magic Cube for themselves and redeem 1 free permanent rare bundle of their choice.

