Cal takes to the road for the third time in four competitions this fall, traveling to Utah on Friday for a dual meet with the Utes. Racing will get underway at 11 am PT. The Golden Bears are making the trip to Salt Lake City for the first time since October 2017, with fifth-year senior Robin Neumann the lone Cal holdover from the meet. As a freshman, she took second in the 200 free and third in the 200 back, as the Bears rolled to a 186-114 win.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO