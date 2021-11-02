The Wright Center’s Rack of Warmth Project ensures community members remain warm during the winter season

Shane Cobert, Dr. Susan Baroody, Gerri McAndrew and Marah Lettieri set up donations for the Rack of Warmth Project at The Wright Center’s Scranton Practice. Submitted photo

SCRANTON — The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education are working to ensure everyone in the community is ready for the fast-approaching winter season by stocking the annual Rack of Warmth Project with free coats, hats, mittens, scarves and boots for community members in need.

A project of The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement, the annual endeavor features racks of gently used and new coats for children and adults, with other assorted items of all sizes stored below the racks. The racks will be available inside the lobbies of the eight primary care practices in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties. The theme of the project is simple, according to Geraldine McAndrew, the director of community outreach: “Share a little warmth with our neighbors and friends.”

“The Wright Center strives every day to improve the health and welfare of our communities, especially for the most vulnerable people in society” said McAndrew, the director of Patient & Community Engagement. “We carry our mission directly into the communities we serve, addressing financial challenges and food and clothing insecurity. The Rack of Warmth Project immediately addresses the upcoming challenge that’s presented by the winter season — staying warm.”

All donations are provided by Wright Center employees and board members due to COVID-19 precautions. Their donations will be dropped off at the clinic of their choice. Donated items also will be machine washed and coats will be stored in dry-cleaning plastic bags for added safety.

Members of the community in need of warm garments can select items for themselves, family members, or friends and neighbors beginning Monday, Nov. 1. The initiative runs through Monday, Feb. 14.

The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement inspires and nurtures interactions with patients, community members and like-minded organizations to energize The Wright Center’s mission to focus on patient and community engagement and support. Overall, it focuses on improving access to health care while addressing the negative social and economic determinants of health that affect patients, including food insecurity, homelessness, poverty and access to education.

For more information, please contact Geraldine McAndrew at 570-230-0019 or email her at mcandrewg@TheWrightCenter.org. The Wright Center for Community Health operates clinics in Clarks Summit, Hawley, Jermyn, Kingston, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Visit TheWrightCenter.org to find the location nearest to you.