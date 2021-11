Women are bearing the brunt of the pandemic’s economic burden, especially women of color. At the start of last year’s shut down, women were more likely to leave or be forced out of the workforce. Now, there are new concerns. Women entrepreneurs say they’re seeing far less financial support during the pandemic. Special Correspondent Joie Chen traveled to Wisconsin to meet with a cranberry farmer who is the fifth generation to run her family’s business.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO