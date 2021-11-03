CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Pitt Literary Magazine prepares for spring 2022 launch

By Jessica McKenzie
Pitt News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her first year at Pitt, Abby Morgan used to joke with her friends about starting a literary magazine exclusive to Pitt students, called Cherry Pitt. She spontaneously applied a month ago to register the magazine as a student organization, which is now on track to debut next spring....

