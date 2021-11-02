CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly Comm celebrates successful endowment fund campaign

Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTadB_0ckuqMyz00
Seated, from left, are Anne Marie Kelly, Beth Kelly, Gretchen Mackie, Matt Mackie. Standing, from left: Chris Kelly, Dr. Joseph T. Kelly Sr., Marissa Nalevanko (Comm Board President), Emily Karam, Denise Reinhart and Amy Broadbent. Submitted photo

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Waverly Community House celebrated the success of its five-year endowment fund campaign and announced that the campaign goal of $5 million had been reached.

Over 70 campaign donors gathered for a Donor Recognition Event at Constantino’s in Clarks Summit. Marisa Nalevanko, President of The Comm’s Board of Trustees, welcomed guests. The speakers included Dorrance Belin, Honorary Campaign Chair; Chris Kelly, Board President for the campaign kick-off; and Diane Lenahan and Tim Pryle, Campaign Committee members. Maria Wilson, Executive Director, wrapped up the event and thanked all those in attendance for their significant contributions to the campaign’s success.

The Waverly Community House’s Endowment Fund was established to ensure that The Comm continues its mission of service to the community and remains vibrant and relevant well into the future. The campaign will be officially closed on Dec. 31, 2021. Anyone wishing to send a 100% tax deductible gift in support of the campaign may still do so by visiting the website: www.waverlycom.org.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly.

