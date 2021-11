Michelle Wu, the mayor-elect of Boston, says she will make a few changes to how the city is handling the tent encampment at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Speaking after a meeting at city hall, Wu said the so-called "Mass. and Cass" area, where the city has begun a campaign to clear tents and debris from streets and sidewalks, is a "top priority." It was the subject of her team's briefing Thursday with city departments as she prepares to take office in less than two weeks.

